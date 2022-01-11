Halo Infinite will soon be getting an update that includes a hotfix for its Big Team Battle (BTB) multiplayer mode's matchmaking issue. However, the developer 343 Industries has not yet announced when the hotfix will be rolled out. The developers are also working on mitigating instances of cheating in the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite and its patch is said to be released sometime in February. Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode is free-to-play and supports cross-platform. Back in December 2020, Halo Infinite won the Player's Voice category at the Game Awards 2021.

Through a blog post, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries announced it will soon release a hotfix for the 12-player BTB multiplayer mode's matchmaking issue. However, the developer has not announced when the hotfix will roll out for players on PC and Xbox but says it is nearly ready to go. In BTB mode, larger fireteams and an increasing number of players have a low chance of successfully joining into a match together.

343 Industries also mentioned that the hotfix for Halo Infinite's BTB mode is now undergoing internal testing and has reported no issues occurring internally with this build. Regarding the rollout, the developer said "it won't be this week, but we hope it's not too much further out and we'll share an update as soon as we have line of sight on a release date (once we clear 'certification' we are then ready to ship)."

Furthermore, the developer has also acknowledged other issues with Halo Infinite. It mentions that it is working on curbing cheating instances in the multiplayer mode. It is targeting mid-February to release a patch that will address the issues regarding cheating or wonkiness.

The free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite launched in November as an open beta test. As per reports, players initially faced some bugs that were subsequently resolved. Last month, Halo Infinite won the Player's Voice category at the Game Awards 2021. It was followed by Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil Village.