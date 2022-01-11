Technology News
Halo Infinite to Soon Get Hotfix for Big Team Battle Multiplayer Mode's Matchmaking Issue

Halo Infinite is also getting new anti-cheating measures in February.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 January 2022 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite was released on PC and Xbox on December 8

Highlights
  • Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode was released in November 2020
  • Big Team Battle's hotfix is nearly ready to be rolled out
  • Halo Infinite won Player's Voice category at Game Awards 2021

Halo Infinite will soon be getting an update that includes a hotfix for its Big Team Battle (BTB) multiplayer mode's matchmaking issue. However, the developer 343 Industries has not yet announced when the hotfix will be rolled out. The developers are also working on mitigating instances of cheating in the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite and its patch is said to be released sometime in February. Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode is free-to-play and supports cross-platform. Back in December 2020, Halo Infinite won the Player's Voice category at the Game Awards 2021.

Through a blog post, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries announced it will soon release a hotfix for the 12-player BTB multiplayer mode's matchmaking issue. However, the developer has not announced when the hotfix will roll out for players on PC and Xbox but says it is nearly ready to go. In BTB mode, larger fireteams and an increasing number of players have a low chance of successfully joining into a match together.

343 Industries also mentioned that the hotfix for Halo Infinite's BTB mode is now undergoing internal testing and has reported no issues occurring internally with this build. Regarding the rollout, the developer said "it won't be this week, but we hope it's not too much further out and we'll share an update as soon as we have line of sight on a release date (once we clear 'certification' we are then ready to ship)."

Furthermore, the developer has also acknowledged other issues with Halo Infinite. It mentions that it is working on curbing cheating instances in the multiplayer mode. It is targeting mid-February to release a patch that will address the issues regarding cheating or wonkiness.

The free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite launched in November as an open beta test. As per reports, players initially faced some bugs that were subsequently resolved. Last month, Halo Infinite won the Player's Voice category at the Game Awards 2021. It was followed by Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil Village.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Halo, Halo Infinite, Halo Infinite Update, Halo Infinite Big Team Battle, 343 Industries, Xbox
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered

