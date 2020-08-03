Technology News
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020

Allowing PC and Xbox One Halo gamers to play with each other.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 August 2020 12:37 IST
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will add support for cross-platform multiplayer later in 2020, developer 343 Industries announced, allowing those on Xbox One and Windows PC to play with each other. To make sure players are on an even playing field, mouse and keyboard support is coming to the entire classic Halo collection on the Xbox One. But if you prefer playing on your controller and don't wish to be paired up with PC owners, you'll have that option too, with the arrival of input-based matchmaking alongside crossplay.

The crossplay reveal for Halo: The Master Chief Collection was included in a giant development update blog post over the weekend. Crossplay and input-based matchmaking aren't the only upcoming features planned for 2020. Server region selection will also be available with the aforementioned two, which should make for a smoother low-ping experience if you've had issues in the past. As for mouse and keyboard support, that will be available in a later update with custom game browser and individual graphics options per Halo title.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is made up of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, all of which are available on Xbox One. On PC, everything except Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 is available, with the remaining two set to arrive later in 2020 as well. There's no word on Halo 5: Guardians coming to PC. For what it's worth, the next Halo game — Halo Infinite — is set to release at the same time on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

Comments

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Crossplay Support Coming in 2020
