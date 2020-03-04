Technology News
  Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary is a remastered version of the original Halo campaign.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2020 19:11 IST
Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary Released for PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection

Halo CE Anniversary has new Spartan customisation 3D model viewer

Highlights
  • Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary remaster has been released for PC
  • It has been added to The Master Chief Collection
  • Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary remaster comes with improved graphics

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary remaster has been launched for PC as part of The Master Chief Collection. It includes the original Halo campaign and allows players to switch between the enhanced version and the classic game graphics. It is available with Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta), Steam, and Windows 10 PCs. The remastered game will run at 60fps or higher, depending on your configuration, and includes support for 4K UHD resolution. If you do not own The Master Chief Collection, Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary can be purchased at Rs. 674 in India and at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) in the US via Microsoft Store.

 

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary comes with several PC centric customisations and features, according to an official blog post by Xbox. Options like variable frame rate, native support for mouse and keyboard, button remapping, and ultra-wide monitor support have also been added in the remaster. And being a remaster, the texture and shadow quality have been significantly improved.

Halo Waypoint, which is the official website for the Halo universe, also shared that 343 Industries has partnered with Saber Interactive to bring Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary remaster to life. They shared a list of features that are present in the release including a new Spartan customisation 3D model viewer, the ability to toggle between Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo Combat Evolved Classic audio for multiplayer. They have also detailed a list of improvements and fixes to The Master Chief Collection that include Push-to-talk voice chat, updated zoom controls, and updated crouch/movement mechanic for keyboard + mouse users, along with other changes.

Halo Master Chief Collection 202 halo inline

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary will have improved graphics

 

The Master Chief Collection, as the name suggests, is a collection of Halo games that up until now, only had Halo: Reach. Now, Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary will be added to it and according to the Xbox team, all Halo games up till Halo 4 will be added to the collection. So, if you own The Master Chief Collection, you do not need to purchase the remastered Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary. If you do not own the collection, it is available on the Microsoft Store and Steam at Rs. 2,699 in India and at $39.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900) in the US.

Comments

