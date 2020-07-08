Halo 3 PC Release Date Set for July 14

Halo 3 is coming to PC on July 14. Thirteen years after its original launch on Xbox 360 and six years after it was re-released on Xbox One, Microsoft is adding Halo 3 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Windows PCs. It will be available for purchase on both Microsoft Store and Steam, or for free as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) subscription. Though Steam says Halo 3 will run on Windows 7, Microsoft Store mandates Windows 10 as a prerequisite.

Finish the fight.



Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9r — Halo (@Halo) July 7, 2020

The official website for Halo: The Master Chief Collection says: “Halo 3 comes to PC as the next instalment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimised for PC, witness the Master Chief's return to finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood and the entire Human race in this dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy.”

Microsoft began rolling out Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC in December last year, starting with the 2010 prequel Halo: Reach and then proceeding in chronological order through the 2001 Xbox title Halo: Combat Evolved, the 2004 Xbox sequel Halo 2, and now the 2007 Xbox 360 sequel Halo 3. That leaves the Halo 3 prequel Halo 3: ODST and the 2012 Xbox 360 title Halo 4, which Microsoft plans to release “later in 2020”.

No PC plans have been revealed for the 2015 Xbox One title Halo 5: Guardians. Its Xbox Series X follow-up — Halo: Infinite — will be showcased at Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios event on July 23.

Halo 3 is out Tuesday, July 14 on PC. Halo: The Master Chief Collection costs Rs. 719 on Steam, thanks to the ongoing Steam Summer Sale, and Rs. 2,699 on Microsoft Store. Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) — which includes access to over 100 titles — costs Rs. 50 for the first month and Rs. 249 afterwards.

