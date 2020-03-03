Valve has released three new gameplay videos for Half-Life: Alyx which will be released on March 23 for PC. The virtual reality (VR) only game is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. The videos shared by Valve on Twitter show off some of the mechanics present in the game. Valve states in its post that these videos will give players an idea of the environments and situations they will have to tackle. All three videos show off different parts of the game and different mechanisms that players can use.

The first video puts Alyx in an abandoned train station which is overrun by the Combine. The second video is set inside a building, while the third covers more open areas. All three videos combined give around 10-minutes of new gameplay footage. The first video shows off some gunplay while the second has more level traversal. The third video is more combat focussed and shows Alyx using the environment as cover when fighting the Combine.

Half-Life: Alyx is a first-person shooter VR game that will give players a chance to dive back into City 17. Fans of the Half-Life franchise have been waiting eagerly for the third instalment in the series which doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon, or even exist for that matter. Through Half-Life: Alyx, Valve wants to give players a feel of fighting the Combine and follow the story of one of the characters from the franchise, Alyx Vance. Alyx was a non-playable character (NPC) in Half-Life 2 which came out in 2004.

Half-Life: Alyx is listed on Steam for a price of Rs. 1,169 which is a 10 percent discount on the original price of Rs. 1,299. The game requires a VR headset and is compatible with the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and all SteamVR compatible headsets. To recall, the game was first announced in November last year, and within days, was given a March release date.

