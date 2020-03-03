Technology News
loading

Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch

Half-Life: Alyx has got around 10 minutes of new gameplay videos. The VR only game will run on all SteamVR compatible headsets.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 March 2020 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Valve

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR only first person shooter

Highlights
  • Valve has released three new Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos
  • They show off new mechanics, environments and gunplay
  • Half-Life: Alyx will be released on March 23

Valve has released three new gameplay videos for Half-Life: Alyx which will be released on March 23 for PC. The virtual reality (VR) only game is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. The videos shared by Valve on Twitter show off some of the mechanics present in the game. Valve states in its post that these videos will give players an idea of the environments and situations they will have to tackle. All three videos show off different parts of the game and different mechanisms that players can use.

The first video puts Alyx in an abandoned train station which is overrun by the Combine. The second video is set inside a building, while the third covers more open areas. All three videos combined give around 10-minutes of new gameplay footage. The first video shows off some gunplay while the second has more level traversal. The third video is more combat focussed and shows Alyx using the environment as cover when fighting the Combine.

 

Half-Life: Alyx is a first-person shooter VR game that will give players a chance to dive back into City 17. Fans of the Half-Life franchise have been waiting eagerly for the third instalment in the series which doesn't seem to be coming anytime soon, or even exist for that matter. Through Half-Life: Alyx, Valve wants to give players a feel of fighting the Combine and follow the story of one of the characters from the franchise, Alyx Vance. Alyx was a non-playable character (NPC) in Half-Life 2 which came out in 2004.

Half-Life: Alyx is listed on Steam for a price of Rs. 1,169 which is a 10 percent discount on the original price of Rs. 1,299. The game requires a VR headset and is compatible with the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and all SteamVR compatible headsets. To recall, the game was first announced in November last year, and within days, was given a March release date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Half Life, Half Life Alyx, Valve, Steam
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru

Related Stories

Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  4. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  5. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  6. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  7. Realme UI Early Access Programme for Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro Launched
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  9. Airtel Now Charges NCF of Rs. 130 for 200 SD or 100 HD Channels
  10. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Launch Event Set in London for March 19: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 India Launch Date Set for March 16: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Voot Select Launched in India: Price, Originals, Exclusives Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update with New Recording Modes for 4K, February Patch, More
  5. Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru
  6. Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Watch Teaser Images Reveal a 1.91-Inch Display With 100 Percent DCI-P3 Coverage
  8. Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
  9. Facebook Messenger for iOS Gets a Major Overhaul, Promises to Be Smaller and More Responsive
  10. Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.