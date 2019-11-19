Technology News
  • Half Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21

Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR game, and it is something that will bother fans.

Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21

Half-Life: Alyx might keep Alyx Vance at the centre of the storyline

  • Half-Life: Alyx is touted to be Valve’s flagship VR game
  • There is no word on plot details or game mechanics as of now
  • More Half-Life: Alyx details will be revealed on November 21

Valve is reviving the Half-Life franchise after a long spell, but not in a way that fans of the acclaimed series were hoping for. Valve has announced it is developing a flagship VR game called Half-Life: Alyx. But before you rush to Valve's website or social media channels for more information on the upcoming Half-Life project, don't go through the hassle. Aside from the name, Valve has revealed nothing about Half-Life: Alyx so far. But that will change on November 21, when Valve has promised to reveal more details about the Half-Life: Alyx VR game.

The announcement was made via a new Valve account (@valvesoftware), and was later retweeted by Valve's official Steam Twitter account. “We're excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can't wait to share it with all of you”, tweeted the eponymous Valve account. But let's say it early on: asking fans to buy a costly VR hardware and then paying for the game too is not something that stirs a lot of excitement at this point. And on top of it, VR gaming is still a niche that is yet to catch on and spawn some major hits.

And that's just about it. We'll have to wait until 10am PDT on Thursday (11:30pm IST) to find out what Valve has in the store for fans with its upcoming VR game. Just to give you a brief history, the last entry from the Half-Life franchise, titled Half-Life 2: Episode 2, was released way back in 2007. Needless to say, the Half-Life: Alyx announcement will certainly send those fans who waited for over a decade to get their hands on a new Half-Life game into overdrive.

Also, the name Half-Life: Alyx makes it abundantly clear that Valve's upcoming VR game will be centred around Alyx Vance. Let's hope the game finally brings closure to Alyx's storyline, especially after the emotional cliffhanger on which the most recent Half-Life entry ended. Valve's use of the word “flagship” for its upcoming VR game indicates that Half-Life: Alyx will be an ambitious project. But at the end of the day, it is a VR game, and is not exactly what fans of the beloved franchise have been waiting for.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Half Life, Half Life Alyx, Valve
Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
