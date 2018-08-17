NDTV Gadgets360.com

US Judge Blocks Programs Letting Grand Theft Auto Players 'Cheat'

, 17 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
US Judge Blocks Programs Letting Grand Theft Auto Players 'Cheat'

A federal judge on Thursday awarded Take-Two Interactive Software, the maker of the Grand Theft Auto series, a preliminary injunction to stop a Georgia man from selling programs that it said helps players cheat at the best-selling video game.

Take-Two had accused David Zipperer of selling computer programs called Menyoo and Absolute that let users of the Grand Theft Auto V multiplayer feature Grand Theft Auto Online cheat by altering the game for their own benefit, or "griefing" other players by altering their game play without permission.

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan said Take-Two was likely to show that Zipperer infringed its Grand Theft Auto V copyright, and that his programs would cause irreparable harm to its sales and reputation by discouraging users from buying its video games.

Stanton also said an injunction would serve the public interest by encouraging Take-Two to invest more in video games and was appropriate because of the "high risk" that Zipperer, who claimed to be unemployed, could not afford damages.

The judge dismissed an unfair competition claim against Zipperer, who according to court papers lives in Ellabell, Georgia, west of Savannah.

A lawyer for Zipperer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Take-Two said in a statement it will keep pursuing legal actions to avert "disruptions" to its multiplayer gaming community.

The New York-based company has lost at least $500,000 because of Zipperer's programs, according to its March 23 complaint.

The case is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc v Zipperer, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-02608.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Take-Two, GTA
Google to Now Show More Contextual Subtopics in Search Results
Musk's SpaceX Could Help Fund Take-Private Deal for Tesla: Report
Vivo Nex
US Judge Blocks Programs Letting Grand Theft Auto Players 'Cheat'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  4. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  5. Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
  6. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  7. Kerala Floods: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Offer Free Data and More
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today on Mi.com at 12pm
  9. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  10. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.