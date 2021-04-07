Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) will return to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud on Thursday, April 8, Microsoft has announced through a blog post. The game was released in 2013 and still has a huge player base thanks to the expanding GTA Online service that keeps players hooked. Xbox console owners will be able to get GTA V free of cost if they have an Xbox Game Pass membership, as per the company. Microsoft also shared that over 50 games in the xCloud library now support touch controls.

Microsoft has shared through a blog post that GTA V will be coming to Xbox Game Pass starting April 8, which means Xbox owners who have Game Pass memberships, be it for console or Ultimate, will be able to play GTA V at no extra cost. GTA V was removed from Xbox Game Pass last year in May and was replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2. Microsoft says that GTA V will also be available on xCloud, the company's cloud game-streaming service that allows games to be played on almost any device without having to install them.

xCloud is only available for Android users and is yet to launch in India. The service is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Grand Theft Auto V was launched by Rockstar Games back in 2013 and even after more than seven years, it has a huge fan base. GTA Online, which is its multiplayer universe, is constantly updated with new features, events, vehicles, missions, and more. The game first released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, followed by a PC release. It was then released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Now, with the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ Series S, the game will be getting an enhanced re-release that would use the power of these consoles.

In the blog post, Microsoft also shared that Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, NHL 21, Pathway, and other games will be coming to PC, console, and xCloud within this month. The company also announced that over 50 games in its xCloud library now support Xbox Touch controls, allowing users to play them on their mobile devices. You can check out the full list of these games on the Xbox website.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.