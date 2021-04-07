Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8; Over 50 xCloud Games Now Support Touch Controls

GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8; Over 50 xCloud Games Now Support Touch Controls

Grand Theft Auto V can be played for free if you have an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2021 13:44 IST
GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8; Over 50 xCloud Games Now Support Touch Controls

GTA V was released in 2013

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto V first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360
  • The game will return to Xbox Game pass after almost a year
  • Microsoft says Grand Theft Auto V will be available on xCloud

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) will return to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud on Thursday, April 8, Microsoft has announced through a blog post. The game was released in 2013 and still has a huge player base thanks to the expanding GTA Online service that keeps players hooked. Xbox console owners will be able to get GTA V free of cost if they have an Xbox Game Pass membership, as per the company. Microsoft also shared that over 50 games in the xCloud library now support touch controls.

Microsoft has shared through a blog post that GTA V will be coming to Xbox Game Pass starting April 8, which means Xbox owners who have Game Pass memberships, be it for console or Ultimate, will be able to play GTA V at no extra cost. GTA V was removed from Xbox Game Pass last year in May and was replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2. Microsoft says that GTA V will also be available on xCloud, the company's cloud game-streaming service that allows games to be played on almost any device without having to install them.

xCloud is only available for Android users and is yet to launch in India. The service is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Grand Theft Auto V was launched by Rockstar Games back in 2013 and even after more than seven years, it has a huge fan base. GTA Online, which is its multiplayer universe, is constantly updated with new features, events, vehicles, missions, and more. The game first released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, followed by a PC release. It was then released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Now, with the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ Series S, the game will be getting an enhanced re-release that would use the power of these consoles.

In the blog post, Microsoft also shared that Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, NHL 21, Pathway, and other games will be coming to PC, console, and xCloud within this month. The company also announced that over 50 games in its xCloud library now support Xbox Touch controls, allowing users to play them on their mobile devices. You can check out the full list of these games on the Xbox website.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto V, GTA V, Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, xCloud
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Emily VanCamp Tells Us What’s Up With the New Angry Sharon Carter
Oppo, Vivo Tipped to Have Foldable Phones With Inward-Folding Design in the Works

Related Stories

GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8; Over 50 xCloud Games Now Support Touch Controls
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  3. OnePlus Watch First Impressions: It’s About Time
  4. PUBG Mobile Permanently Bans Over 1.6 Million Players: Here’s Why
  5. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  6. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?
  10. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
#Latest Stories
  1. Android Malware Using Fake App to Spread Via WhatsApp Discovered on Google Play: Check Point Research
  2. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch in India
  4. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs, New Gaming Monitors Launched
  5. Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built-in Earphone Storage: Report
  6. E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022
  7. Oppo A35 Price, Specifications, and Images Surface Online via China Telecom Listing
  8. iOS 14 Running on Over 90 Percent of All iPhones Ahead of WWDC and iOS 15: Report
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients
  10. Google Chrome for iOS First Update in Four Months Brings Bugs Fixes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com