Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Gameplay Footage Leaks Online

GTA Trilogy remastered edition comprises Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

By ANI | Updated: 11 November 2021 12:38 IST
One of the Vice City clips shows a footage of the player activating a cheat code and spawning in a tank

Highlights
  • Rockstar hasn't shared any gameplay footage from the remastered games
  • A physical release is coming on December 7
  • Rockstar has released three official in-game screenshots of the remasters

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, a remastered version of Rockstar's iconic open-world action games is set to release today, November 11. Before that, gameplay footage of the new edition has been posted online on YouTube.

The leaks show over an hour of footage of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Although Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition is just one day away from release, Rockstar hasn't shared any substantial gameplay footage from the remastered games.

A trailer released last month focused almost exclusively on cutscenes from the three games rather than the gameplay enhancements Rockstar is promising for the almost two-decade-old trilogy.

But these leaked gameplay clips give a much better idea of how these remasters will actually play. They show off the games'' new weapon selection wheel UI, which they've inherited from later GTA games, and give an idea of how the Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls actually work in practice.

One of the Vice City clips appears to include footage of the player activating a cheat code and spawning in a tank.

Other promised enhancements include overhauled graphics, better navigation via the games'' mini maps, and modern quality of life features like Achievements and Trophies on Xbox and PlayStation respectively.

On Switch, the game will feature motion-controlled aiming and touchscreen controls, and on PC the games will be compatible with Nvidia's DLSS technology.

'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition will officially launch digitally on November 11, for $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500), and will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and newer Series S/ X consoles, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

A physical release is coming on December 7, while iOS and Android versions are launching in the first half of next year.

Rockstar has also released three official in-game screenshots of the remasters which also show off their user interfaces and the new weapon-select wheel.

The company also confirmed that the games will include over 200 songs across 29 radio stations between the three games. Unfortunately, there's no sign of the over half a dozen songs removed from Vice City back in 2012, which include Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon and Kate Bush's Wow.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
