Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is getting an update which will bring many bug fixes and improvements. The remastered bundle includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Developer Rockstar Games has issued an apology to players regarding the issues they may have encountered while playing any of the three games. The classic version of the three GTA games will soon be arriving on PC through a special bundle which will be made re-available on the Rockstar Store. The classic editions were removed after the launch of the remastered bundle.

Apologising through a blog post, Rockstar mentioned that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will soon be receiving a series of updates that will bring bug fixes and improvements. Rockstar Games also mentioned that they are aware that these three games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — did not meet the expectations of the players and they are working on fixing the issues.

Here's what Rockstar said:

The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.

Rockstar mentioned it will be adding the classic PC versions of three games back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a special bundle. It also said, "everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost." Players will be intimated when the games become available.

Furthermore, Rockstar also announced a whole bunch of bug fixes and improvements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/ Series X, and Xbox One. Here's what the patch notes read:

General - All Platforms

• Fixed multiple localization issues

• Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision

• Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map

• Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures

• Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects

• Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed

• Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed

• Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects

• Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes

• Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition

• Fixed issues with blurry camera cuts and transitions during Grand Theft Aero cutscene

• Fixed an issue where Pay 'N' Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

• Fixed an issue where game stalls and props pop into the Gone Fishing cutscene

• Fixed an issue where the player would fail the mission The Thieves with a message "A thief's dead" after the cutscene plays

• Fixed an issue with failing the mission Last Requests due to Asuka falling out of the boat

• Fixed an issue with a missing GPS route when driving Curly Bob in a Taxi during the mission Cutting The Grass

• Fixed an issue where the damage meter is not displaying correctly in the mission Escort Service

• Fixed an issue with a hole in the map that allowed players to access Staunton Island early

• Fixed an issue with Claude floating in the cutscene for the mission Big 'n' Veiny

• Fixed an issue where character models were not animating during the cutscene for the mission Luigi's Girls

• Fixed an issue where character models were not animation during the cutscene for the mission Give me Liberty

• Fixed an issue where the player can boost their running speed by quickly swapping through weapons

• Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering a vehicle after completing Triad War (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

• Fixed an issue where the achievement "Disposing of the Evidence" does not unlock after completing the Dead Skunk in the Trunk Mission (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

• Fixed an issue where players were unable to rotate the camera up or down while driving at high speeds

• Fixed an issue with Firetruck lights flashing inconsistent colors

• Fixed an issue with GPS route display during the mission Autocide

• Fixed an issue where Pay 'N' Spray doors were closed preventing the player from being able to enter

• Fixed an issue with multiple GPS routes appearing during the missions Gun Runner and Psycho Killer

• Fixed an issue with the Hit Rate UI not displaying correctly during the mission Gun Runner

• Fixed an issue with peds incorrectly appearing in the cutscene for the mission The Chase

• Fixed an issue with Tommy Vercetti's character model going into a T-Pose during the cutscene for In the Beginning

• Fixed an issue with changes to language settings not being retained after a reboot (Nintendo Switch)

• Fixed an issue where the game would crash when switching from TV mode to table mode during the loading screen

• Fixed an issue where the prompt "Error: Out of video memory trying to allocate a texture! Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution" appears while exploring the North Point Mall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

• Fixed an issue with the camera popping during the cutscene for the mission All Hands on Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edtion

• Fixed an issue with rain visual effects

• Fixed an issue with the camera spinning around quickly when finishing or failing Blood Bowl

• Fixed an issue where the camera is incorrectly positioned when returning to gameplay after finding Sweet in the mission Reuniting the Families

• Fixed an issue where a bridge in Flint County is invisible

• Fixed an issue where players can equip weapons while swimming which can cause issues with the weapons clipping through the character's body

• Fixed an issue where incorrect help text was displayed for swimming

• Fixed an issue where the results screen was appearing at the start of Bike School - Jump and Stoppie

• Fixed an issue with grey pedestrians appearing around the Willowfield and Playa del Seville area

• Fixed an issue with a pedestrian looking partially translucent in the Just Business cutscene

• Fixed an issue with the legal text not being displayed correctly

• Fixed an issue with Enforcer lights not flashing

• Fixed an issue with players not being able to kill Paul and Maccer before triggering the cutscene for the mission Don Peyote

• Fixed an issue where the mid-mission cutscene would start then fade to black before restarting again during the mission Sayonara Salvatore

• Fixed an issue where the game would restart from the beginning when selecting to retry from the last checkpoint on the Mission High Stakes, Low Rider

• Fixed an issue with an invincible enemy during the mission Los Desperados

• Fixed an issue with incorrect inverted controls when swimming underwater when setting them to either on or off

• Fixed an issue with the aiming sensitivity for the Pistol Ammu-Nation Challenge

• Fixed an issue where progress is blocked due to Sweet being killed prematurely during the mission The Green Sabre

• Fixed an issue where the help text does not disappear which ends up blocking the muscle stat from showing it increasing at any Gym

• Fixed an issue with the incorrect time being displayed when collecting rings during the BMX or NRG-500 Challenges

• Fixed an issue with the camera warping during the In the Beginning cutscene

• Fixed an issue where some character models were not animating during some cutscenes

• Fixed an issue with the player getting stuck behind the Cluckin' Bell counter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

• Fixed an issue where Police Officers can be seen floating before a police car spawns during the Reuniting the Families cutscene (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

• Fixed an issue with pedestrian weapon accuracy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)