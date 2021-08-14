Technology News
GTA PS2 Titles May Get Remastered Versions From Rockstar Games’ Dundee Studio

Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are the titles being reportedly remastered.

By ANI | Updated: 14 August 2021 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City could be amongst the titles that are speculated to be remastered

Highlights
  • Rockstar Games is said to be working on remastered versions of GTA titles
  • A late October or early November release could be planned
  • Rockstar Games may also plan a remastered Red Dead Redemption

American video game company Rockstar Games' Dundee studio is currently working on remastered versions of its three classic PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles.

According to the Verge, the titles which are being remastered, include, which include Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

A late October or early November release is said to be tentatively planned for the titles, which could eventually be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile phones.

Rumours of the remastered titles have been floating around for some time, but this month Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed it has plans to release "three unannounced" iterations of old games, alongside current-generation ports of GTAV, GTA Online, and Kerbal Space Program.

However, considering Take-Two's library of games, these three unannounced remasters could include anything from Bioshock to Max Payne, or Bully.

Reports suggest the three GTA games are being remastered in Unreal Engine, with one source commenting that they look like heavily modified versions of the existing titles. Gameplay is said to be kept true to the originals, while their UI should also retain their classic style.

The games' release has reportedly shifted a lot as a result of the pandemic, but the current plan is said to be a simultaneous digital release for the three titles across most platforms this year, with PC and mobile following in 2022.

As per The Verge, Rockstar Games is also said to be planning a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption if the remastered trilogy sells well.

Rockstar's PS2-era trilogy defined a generation of open-world games and were three of the biggest games on the console. Although the three feature independent worlds and storylines, they're part of the same shared universe, with certain characters appearing across the three games.

In addition to the trilogy, Rockstar also released two PSP games set in the same cities (one in GTA3's Liberty City and one in Vice City), which were later ported to traditional consoles.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto III

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PS2, Xbox, PC
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PS2, PC, Xbox
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PS2, Xbox, PC, Xbox 360, PS3
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, GTA Vice City, GTA III, GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games, GTA
Facebook Officials Now Summoned by Child Rights Body Over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram Post

