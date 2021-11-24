Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA: San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine by Fan: Check Out Stunning Clip

GTA: San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine by Fan: Check Out Stunning Clip

The GTA San Andreas remaster was applauded by the gaming community on Reddit.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 November 2021 14:59 IST
GTA: San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine by Fan: Check Out Stunning Clip

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/MapEditorMaster

A 24-second video clip was posted on Reddit, showing the remastered world

Highlights
  • Rockstar recently released a remasterd bundle of GTA Trilogy
  • GTA fans were disappointed with the lacklustre quality of the games
  • A fan used Dunia Engine to develop the remaster from scratch

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was released as a remastered bundle on November 11. It comprises three classic GTA titles: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, within less than two weeks, developer Rockstar Games had to apologise and clarify that it would soon bring an update to fix the many bugs gamers encountered and improve the overall experience. While gamers and fans were complaining about the bugs and weirdly funny character models, a fan-made version of the game has made its way to Reddit. 

User u/MapEditorMaster posted a 24-second video of a remastered version of the game and captioned it, "Remaking GTA San Andreas from scratch- Gameplay soon." The clip first gives a bird's eye view of San Andreas before introducing the protagonist, CJ.

On Reddit, the post garnered over 3,100 upvotes (at the time of writing). Responding to a comment, MapEditorMaster said that Far Cry 5's Dunia Engine was used to recreate the game

MoeSliden, a user on the platform, said that the game looked absolutely stunning. "It's a shame Rockstar doesn't realise they have had one of the most brilliant modding communities that genuinely loves the game for over 20 years yet refuses to hire people like you or at least work alongside you," the user added.

And while many loved the version, they also warned the creator of consequences, saying Rockstar may take down the game any moment. Many even suggested the creator delete it before the original developer comes after him. 

"Hope you don't get sued," said @GhostlyCharlotte. 

"Delete this before it's too late," wrote @cartonk

Some even expressed disappointment that Rockstar Games couldn't produce the quality that fans did. "This is exactly the kind of quality that should be expected of R*," wrote @AdFew9943.

"Now that's what we all wanted but never got," said @WinterLongjumping473.

On November 20, Rockstar released an update for GTA Trilogy — The Definitive Edition which brought in several bug fixes and improvements.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reddit, GTA, GTA Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, GTA San Andreas, GTA San Andreas Remaster, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards

Related Stories

GTA: San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine by Fan: Check Out Stunning Clip
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Infinix Inbook X1 Set to Launch Soon With All-Metal Body, Large Battery
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9x Price, Specifications Tipped; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 900, 5,000mAh Battery
  2. BGMI Announces Hotfix for Update 1.7, Players Can Now Claim Mirror World Lobby Theme
  3. Lenovo AIO 520 All-in-One PC With 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 23.8-Inch Display Launched
  4. GTA: San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine by Fan: Check Out Stunning Clip
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Beta-Testing Sticker Creation Feature, Stable Version Said to Launch Soon
  6. Pokemon Go Developers Niantic Partners With Fold to Launch 'Real World Metaverse' With Bitcoin Rewards
  7. OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month, Colour Options Leak
  8. Samsung's 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2, More
  9. PUBG: New State Mandatory Update Brings Anti-Cheating Measures, Krafton Closes Loopholes Used by Hackers
  10. Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App Reaches End-of-Life, Will Stop Support From December 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com