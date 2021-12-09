GTA Online will be getting a new online story with ‘The Contract' update, Rockstar Games has announced. The free update will become available for all GTA Online players on December 15. Rockstar Games has mentioned that 'The Contract' will add a new radio station to the game that will feature "some very special guest hosts". The publisher also says that the existing radio stations will be receiving "huge first-of-their-kind updates". The story will see the return of one of the three main protagonists of GTA V.

'The Contract' update will feature the returning of Franklin Clinton from the main story of Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar Games has voice actor Shawn Fonteno reprising his role as Franklin. However, the highlight of this update is the addition of rapper and music producer Dr. Dre, who is expected to be a major part of the story this time around. Dr. Dre had previously made a minor appearance in 'The Cayo Perico Heist' update. In the new GTA Online content, the story is going to be centred around Dr. Dre. Players will join Franklin's agency, F Clinton and Partner, on a ‘wild ride' to secure Dr Dre's lost phone that has fallen into the wrong hands. The phone stores the ‘hottest property in Los Santos' — new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre.

'The Contract' will bring new properties to GTA Online along with additional side missions. It is also going to feature new vehicles including the announced Dewbauchee Champion and Enus Jubilee. The radio stations are expected to receive a ton of "new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists". This is exciting news for Dr. Dre fans as he has not released solo music since 2015. Snoop Dogg had claimed in October that Dr. Dre was working on producing tracks for Grand Theft Auto.