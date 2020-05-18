Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) online crashed thanks to a huge and unexpected influx of new players. The game was available for free from the Epic Store sale, and players then rushed to play GTA Online, which led to the outage and gamers being unable to play online. Rockstar, the company behind GTA V, took to Twitter to acknowledge the outage caused by “extremely high player volumes.” In a follow up, the company posted that the issues have been resolved and that the game should be accessible for PC players.

In its tweet Rockstar said that due to “extremely high player volumes”, it is facing issues with Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC. The company said it is actively working to resolve the issues and will update players of any changes.

Epic Games Store is currently giving away GTA V for free till May 21 and shortly after it made the game available on its store, a huge number of people started to access the website to download the game. This caused slowdowns, errors, and crashes that Epic had to resolve. Soon after, Rockstar Games Services for GTA V started facing issues — not surprising at all.

However, the company seems to have fixed the issues and has updated the players through its Twitter account stating, “The issue impacting service performance for the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV on PC is now resolved. Thank you for your patience.”