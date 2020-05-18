Technology News
  • GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale

GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale

GTA Online is the multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto V that offers an immersive world and host of activities players can do with their friends.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 17:55 IST
GTA Online Services Went Down Due to

GTA V for PC is free till May 21 on the Epic Games Store

Highlights
  • GTA Online went down due to high number of players
  • The company has fixed the issues
  • This was because Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) online crashed thanks to a huge and unexpected influx of new players. The game was available for free from the Epic Store sale, and players then rushed to play GTA Online, which led to the outage and gamers being unable to play online. Rockstar, the company behind GTA V, took to Twitter to acknowledge the outage caused by “extremely high player volumes.” In a follow up, the company posted that the issues have been resolved and that the game should be accessible for PC players.

In its tweet Rockstar said that due to “extremely high player volumes”, it is facing issues with Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC. The company said it is actively working to resolve the issues and will update players of any changes.

Epic Games Store is currently giving away GTA V for free till May 21 and shortly after it made the game available on its store, a huge number of people started to access the website to download the game. This caused slowdowns, errors, and crashes that Epic had to resolve. Soon after, Rockstar Games Services for GTA V started facing issues — not surprising at all.

 

However, the company seems to have fixed the issues and has updated the players through its Twitter account stating, “The issue impacting service performance for the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV on PC is now resolved. Thank you for your patience.”

Comments

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar, Epic Games
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale
