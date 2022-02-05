Technology News
  GTA 6? Rockstar Games Subsidiary Take Two Interactive Confirms Development of Next Grand Theft Auto Instalment

GTA 6? Rockstar Games Subsidiary Take Two Interactive Confirms Development of Next Grand Theft Auto Instalment

GTA 6 has not been confirmed as the official title of the next game in the prized series.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 February 2022 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

More than 230 million copies of Grand Theft Auto, referred to as GTA, have been sold overall

Highlights
  • GTA 6 is speculated to be the title for the new game
  • The studio says, "Next entry in the series is underway"
  • GTA franchise has been criticised for glorifying law-breaking

The maker of the notorious Grand Theft Auto video game franchise announced Friday that a new edition is under development, confirming long-bubbling speculation.

New York-based Rockstar Games did not say when "Grand Theft Auto 6" will hit the street or how it will be different from the previous edition of the game released in 2013 to blockbuster sales.

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway," the studio's subsidiary Take Two Interactive said in an online post.

 

More than 230 million copies of Grand Theft Auto, referred to as GTA, have been sold overall.

An online, multiplayer version of the game boasts a large and devoted community of fans, some of whom took to Twitter to express delight at the news along with jibes that Rockstar might not deliver the new game for years.

One fan of the game tweeted a photo of three elderly men hunched over a video game controller, joking it would be him and friends when GTA 6 is finally available.

A tweet from the account @robertyoushock focussed on Rockstar saying the new game is well underway.

"This same language was used in June 2012 in regards to GTA V," the tweet read, noting it took 14 more months for the game to launch.

The GTA franchise in which players take on the role of a criminal has been criticised for glorifying law-breaking, violence, and abuse of women.

"This could be the GTA to end all GTAs!," read a tweeted reply to Rockstar from the account of self-described esports commentator and game streamer @nathanias.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Grand Theft Auto, GTA, Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive
