GTA 6 Development Confirmed Via Rockstar India Ex-Employee Resume

, 19 April 2019
GTA 6 Development Confirmed Via Rockstar India Ex-Employee Resume

GTA 6 is in development according to a resume of a former Rockstar employee, Bibin Michael

The game hasn't been officially announced by Rockstar

However it has appeared on the resume of a former artist at the company

Unannounced Rockstar projects have been revealed in such a way

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 as it's known, is in development. According to a resume of a former Rockstar India employee, it appears that the successor to GTA 5, one of the most popular games ever, is in the works. Thanks to eagle-eyed members of the GTA Forums, it appears that Bibin Michael, who was also credited on Red Dead Redemption 2, worked on "concept vehicles matching with real world for GTA 5 DLC and GTA 6". This revelation was laid bare on his online resume.

While some think it could be a false flag, there have been instances in the past where Rockstar employees, both past and present, have let slip more than they should have, such as Red Dead Redemption 2's upcoming PC release.

According to a report, GTA 6 may take place in two locations — Vice City and South America. While the former is Rockstar's take on Miami, players will go to South America for a few missions. The game is being referred to at Rockstar as Project Americas.

In addition to this, GTA 6 may, for the first time, include a female protagonist as one of it leads. Though there's no confirmation if you'll be able to control multiple characters like you could in GTA V.

But don't expect to play GTA 6 anytime soon. The game is slated to be available around 2022. If so, it could possibly signal the end of the PS4 and Xbox One with GTA 6 being their collective swan song as well as it being re-released for the next wave of consoles from Sony and Microsoft as well as the PC.

The source of this information is YouTube channel The Know (via VG247) that cites an “inside source”. The Know's track record is spotty at best.

 

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games

Further reading: GTA 6, GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
