GTA 5 Player UnNameD Beats Game Without Taking Any Damage in Record 9 Hours

GTA 5 player UnNameD said that it took him 48 attempts to beat the game.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 22 May 2021 15:55 IST
GTA 5 is an open-world AAA game with a main story that takes an average player about 31 hours to finish

Highlights
  • The player was using GTA 5 mod that reduces player health to minimum
  • The speedrun was finished in 9 hours
  • The player has posted his run on YouTube in a three-part series

GTA 5 player with seemingly incredible skills claims to have become the first person to beat the popular action-adventure game without taking any damage. The player managed to achieve the feat in just nine hours earlier this week and posted a three-part video series on YouTube to prove it. Speedrunner UnNameD said that it took him 48 attempts to beat the game, a major accomplishment that is hard to fathom if you have ever played the game riddled with bullets flying all over.

It takes an average player about 31.5 hours to beat GTA V's main story, while top-tier speedrunners can do it in about 3.3 hours with mission skips and if they don't worry so much about taking damage. UnNameD's nine-hour dash was remarkably good in comparison, and his videos would provide valuable insights to other runners to avoid taking damage. But there's some contention about UnNameD's claim as another player, DarkViperAU, is said to have laid the groundwork with strategies and UnNameD just beat him to the punch.

Watch UnNameD's video series:

UnNameD used Abyssal's One-Hit Knock Out mod, which sets the character's health at a measly one point meaning any damage will kill the player and end the run. That includes rogue cars, stray bullets, and even falling too hard on the floor. If that were not tough enough, speedrunning rules prohibited UnNameD from using any armour to protect the character, and the mod disables Trevor's invincibility ability.

GTA V 'expanded and enhanced ' version for PlayStation 5 (review), and Xbox Series S and Series X (reviewwill launch in November this year with some undisclosed features and other performance improvements.

Originally released in 2013, GTA is regarded as one of the most popular game franchises, and its fifth, improved version is said to be the most iconic. The action-adventure game from Rockstar Games was created by David Jones and Mike Dailly.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto, GTA V, UnNameD GTA, GTA 5, Rockstar Games, YouTube
