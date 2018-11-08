Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), even after five years of its release, continues to mint money for its Take-Two Interactive, which owns publisher Rockstar Games. At its quarterly earnings call (fiscal second quarter 2019) this week, the company announced that GTA V has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Take-Two Interactive also revealed in their earnings report that the recently released Red Dead Redemption 2 has so far sold 17 million copies worldwide, selling more copies in 8 days than Red Dead Redemption 1 had sold in 8 years.

As mentioned, Take-Two Interactive has revealed on their earnings call that GTA V sold over 100 million copies worldwide. In the last quarter, it had already sold almost 100 million copies. The company says that it estimates around 3 million copies to have been sold in the last quarter. "Take-Two delivered better-than-expected operating results, including growth in net bookings, during the fiscal second quarter," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

"This outperformance was driven primarily by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as the successful launch of NBA 2K19." The company also said that Rockstar Games has shipped 17 million copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 since its release on October 26.

Take-Two Interactive on Wednesday reported the results for its fiscal second quarter 2019 that ended on September 30, 2018. Additionally, the company also provided its initial financial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2018, and further raised its plans for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Rockstar Games' parent company said that its net revenue grew 11 percent to $492.7 million, in comparison to the same quarter a year ago. The company also revealed that its recurrent consumer spending, also known as micro-transactions, is up 70 percent compared to this time last year.

Notably, digitally-delivered content was worth even more in this fiscal year's second quarter. The digitally-delivered net revenue grew 18 percent to $358.4 million, as compared to $302.9 million in last year's fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 73 percent of total net revenue.

The company also highlighted how Grand Theft Auto contributed to the numbers. "The largest contributors to digitally-delivered net revenue in fiscal second quarter 2019 were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K18 and NBA 2K19, NBA 2K Online 2, Monster Legends and Dragon City, and WWE SuperCard," reads the quarterly financial report. Meanwhile, Zelnick confirmed that Red Dead Online public beta will be released towards the end of November 2018.