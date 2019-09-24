Technology News
loading

Green Gaming: Video Game Firms Make Climate Promises at UN

Companies pledged Monday at the UN to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 11:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Green Gaming: Video Game Firms Make Climate Promises at UN

Photo Credit: Michele Spatari / AFP

Video game fans gather to watch a live gaming at 'Comic Con Africa' in Johannesburg

Gaming is going green — and some of the biggest game companies hope players will, too.

The companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch, and other video games and platforms pledged Monday at the UN to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved.

The promises range from planting trees to reducing plastic packaging, from making game devices more energy-efficient to incorporating environmental themes into the games themselves.

"I believe games and gamers can be a force for social change and would love to see our global community unite to help our planet to survive and thrive," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders.

Ryan said Sony's plans include outfitting the next-generation PlayStation system with a low-power, suspend-play mode. He said if 1 million players use it, they could save enough electricity to power 1,000 average US homes.

Some games already are set in drowning coastal cities, educate children about wildlife or otherwise address environmental issues. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon anointed the Angry Birds character Red as an "honorary ambassador for green" in 2016.

But the idea of gaming green got new visibility with Monday's commitments from 21 companies, facilitated by the UN Environment Program and showcased against the backdrop of Monday's UN climate summit.

With an estimate of more than 2 billion video game players globally, "this is the most powerful mobilization channel in the world," David Paul, the Marshall Islands' environment minister, told the gaming CEOs. His low-lying Pacific island homeland faces an existential threat from rising seas as the planet warms.

The "Playing for the Planet" pledges come from an industry that isn't always seen as nurturing societal good.

Parents and psychologists have fretted for years about games and other digital diversions sucking youths into staring at screens. The UN's World Health Organization this year recommended no more than an hour of screen time a day for children under 5, and none at all for those under 1.

Gaming company leaders say that not all screen time is of equal value. They believe their products can engage players on such serious issues as climate change.

"We try to provide entertainment with substance," Clark Stacey, CEO of WildWorks, said in an interview.

Among the initiatives:

  • WildWorks intends to incorporate new materials about habitat restoration and reforestation into its children's game Animal Jam, and to plant a tree for every new Animal Jam player.
  • Microsoft plans to make 825,000 Xbox consoles that are carbon-neutral — or don't cause any net increases in heat-trapping carbon dioxide — and to promote real-life sustainability activities through its massive-selling game Minecraft.
  • Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment is offsetting carbon emissions generated by players charging electronic devices.
  • Game streaming giant Twitch, owned by Amazon, intends to spread sustainability messages through its platform.
  • Google's upcoming Stadia streaming service is financing research on how people can be inspired to change their behaviour through games.

"They're participatory. They require the player to take action. It's not just absorbing a message from the outside," said Erin Hoffman-John, Stadia's lead designer for research and development.

Strange Loop Games already has ecological issues at the heart of its simulation game Eco. Players collaborate to build a civilisation and confront its impacts on the environment. If they cut down too many trees, for example, they might kill off a species.

"For us, it's less about telling the player about being green or avoiding climate change than letting them have that experience, letting them face that challenge themselves in a world that they care about," CEO John Krajewski said in an interview. "And then they can bring that to the real world."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UN, Gaming, Global Warming
Tech Companies Back Independent Watchdog to Tackle Online Extremism
Honor Smartphones
Green Gaming: Video Game Firms Make Climate Promises at UN
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  3. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  4. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  6. Vivo U10 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo U10 Price in India Starts at Rs. 8,990, First Sale on September 29: Live Updates
  2. Yahoo Mail App Gets Design Update Focussing on One-Handed Usage, Includes Various Customisations
  3. Videocon D2h, Dish TV Offering 2-Months Free on 10-Month Long-Term Subscription
  4. Green Gaming: Video Game Firms Make Climate Promises at UN
  5. Tech Companies Back Independent Watchdog to Tackle Online Extremism
  6. Google Will Start Transcribing Audio Recordings Again
  7. Xiaomi Announces Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20 for Re.1; Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, More
  8. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving Stable Android 10-Based MIUI 10 Update in India: Reports
  9. Facebook to Buy Brain Science Startup CTRL-labs, Deal Said to Be Worth $1 Billion
  10. Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.