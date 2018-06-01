Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and More Coming to Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility Next Week

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and More Coming to Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility Next Week

 
, 01 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and More Coming to Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility Next Week

Highlights

  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is playable on Xbox One from June 7
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Table Tennis will be playable too
  • Both original Xbox and Xbox 360 versions of San Andreas can be played

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (GTA San Andreas) is finally making its way to the Xbox One and Xbox One X via Microsoft's Xbox One backwards compatibility program. And it's not just Rockstar's classic that comes to the Xbox One family of consoles. Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar presents Table Tennis are making their way as well. These follow other Xbox 360 games from Rockstar such as GTA 4, Bully, and Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar confirmed that GTA San Andreas will be available in both its original Xbox and Xbox 360 iterations.

"Both the original Xbox release and the Xbox 360 version of San Andreas will be backward compatible. Save games from the original Xbox version will not transfer, however owners of that version will get the upgraded Xbox 360 version of the game, featuring higher resolution, enhanced draw distances, and Achievements," the company said.

 

The games will be available on Xbox One from June 7. Digital game owners will have instant access to them on the Xbox One and can be downloaded via the Ready to Install section of the console. Physical owners can pop the Xbox 360 game disc or Xbox as well for San Andreas to download the game.

It's great to see the Xbox One backwards compatibility program get more games. With an expanding library of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games coming to the service, it stands out as one of the major reasons to own an Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA San Andreas, Grand Theft Andreas, Table Tennis, Midnight Club Los Angeles, Xbox One, Xbox One X
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Fortnite Hit Over 5 Billion Views on YouTube in April: Report
Best AC deals
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and More Coming to Xbox One via Backwards Compatibility Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo X21
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check If Your Phone Will Get it Too
  2. Mi 8 Beats iPhone X in DxOMark Mobile Camera Rankings
  3. Nokia 8 Finally Gets Its Promised Pro Camera Mode
  4. Moto Z3 Play With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  5. How Does the OnePlus 6 Camera Stack Up Against the Best in Business?
  6. Google Pixel 3 XL to Sport Notch and Dual Front Cameras: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  8. Samsung Galaxy J4 With Selfie Flash Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y83 With 6.22-Inch 19:9 Display Launched in India
  10. Patanjali Group's New Messaging App Said to Be a 'Security Disaster'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.