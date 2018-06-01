Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (GTA San Andreas) is finally making its way to the Xbox One and Xbox One X via Microsoft's Xbox One backwards compatibility program. And it's not just Rockstar's classic that comes to the Xbox One family of consoles. Midnight Club: Los Angeles and Rockstar presents Table Tennis are making their way as well. These follow other Xbox 360 games from Rockstar such as GTA 4, Bully, and Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar confirmed that GTA San Andreas will be available in both its original Xbox and Xbox 360 iterations.

"Both the original Xbox release and the Xbox 360 version of San Andreas will be backward compatible. Save games from the original Xbox version will not transfer, however owners of that version will get the upgraded Xbox 360 version of the game, featuring higher resolution, enhanced draw distances, and Achievements," the company said.

The games will be available on Xbox One from June 7. Digital game owners will have instant access to them on the Xbox One and can be downloaded via the Ready to Install section of the console. Physical owners can pop the Xbox 360 game disc or Xbox as well for San Andreas to download the game.

It's great to see the Xbox One backwards compatibility program get more games. With an expanding library of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games coming to the service, it stands out as one of the major reasons to own an Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.