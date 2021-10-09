Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas — the trilogy of the popular action-adventure role-playing games — are getting remastered, publisher Rockstar Games has announced confirming earlier rumours. The new games will be available later this year in a package that is titled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. In terms of upgrade, the remastered versions of the traditional GTA titles are claimed to have graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements while maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.

Rockstar Games has announced that the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas — in the form of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. It will also come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

Exact launch date of the upgrades are yet to be revealed. As a result of the new launch, Rockstar Games will start removing existing versions of the classic GTA titles from digital retailers starting next week. Existing players who purchased the titles earlier will, however, still be able to download and play them on their respective consoles.

The launch of the remastered versions is aligning with the anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III that has existed for the last 20 years — since October 2001. Rockstar Games is also bringing a cavalcade of special gear to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its renowned title. The gear will be available for collection in GTA Online this fall.

GTA Online will also get an improved experience for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/ S users in March next year.