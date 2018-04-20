Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) gets a re-release called Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Publisher Take-Two officially revealed this new variant via a prepared statement. The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition is available now (April 20 onwards) on disc in game stores for PS4 and Xbox One internationally and will be available on digital platforms including PC (via Steam and Rockstar Social Club), PS Store, and the Microsoft Store next week. It includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, the ever evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online, and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, Bikers and much more.

In addition to this, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition also has the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. Take-Two claims it's "the fastest way for new GTA Online players to jumpstart their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content plus $1,000,000 bonus cash to spend in GTA Online - over GTA$10,000,000 in value". The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition price is $60 internationally. Gadgets 360 has requested an Indian price and release date from E-xpress, Take-Two's India distributor and will update this story when we hear from the company.

Previously, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition was leaked via a listing on Amazon Germany and it was reported that GTA V has made around $6 billion since its release in September 2013. This means GTA V has made more money than any book, film, record or video game ever released, and shows no signs of stopping.

Keep in mind, it's sold less than Minecraft which has sold 144 million units, though it has raked in more revenue. This is due to it being a more expensive game and the micro-transaction-fuelled GTA Online mode.

“Since its launch in 2013, GTA V has sold 90 million units, putting its total haul for publisher Take-Two Interactive in the neighborhood of $6 billion,” Doug Creutz, an analyst for Cowen told MarketWatch. “Far above the success of blockbuster movies like Star Wars or Gone With The Wind, which both collected more than $3 billion, adjusted for inflation. Even taking into account DVD and streaming sales would not put the biggest movie blockbusters in GTA V’s neighborhood.”

It has been suggested that GTA 6 could see a 2022 release date.

