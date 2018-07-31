PS4-Exclusive Gran Turismo Sport Gets Micro-Transactions

PS4-exclusive Gran Turismo Sport's latest update adds micro-transactions to the game. Right now you can purchase cars for cash. The only restriction is that they should cost less that 2,000,000 in Gran Turismo Sport's in-game currency. At the moment this change is live in the US and Asia, while the rest of the world, India included as it falls under Europe for Sony, won't see the new option until August 2. The move could not come at less opportune time. Developers have been shirking away from micro-transactions, going as far as removing them from their games, most prominently, Warner Bros-owned Monolith that removed micro-transactions from Shadow of War and Dice removing them from Star Wars Battlefront 2.

What's more is that this move from Sony comes after series producer Kazunori Yamauchi stated that the simulation racer would not get micro-transactions. When asked if the game would feature micro-transactions like past Gran Turismo games, Yamauchi responded through a translator, "no".

And while Yamauchi or Sony have yet to comment on the addition of micro-transactions to a game that had none, that hasn't stopped its fans from speculating about the reasons for their inclusion such as allowing players to save time or the fact that the game has seen a host of free content updates and hasn't sold as well as past entries in the series.

For what it's worth, we found Gran Turismo Sport to be one of the better games of this generation. The game delivers stunning visuals, an excellent racing experience, and makes an effort to teach new players how to race, making it a must purchase for PS4 owners.

