Technology News
loading

Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio

It will most likely be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 August 2020 23:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio

Photo Credit: WB Games

Gotham Knights trailer

Highlights
  • Gotham Knights release date is in 2021
  • It's been in the works for over two years now
  • Batgirl, Court of Owls are part of Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights — we finally have the title for the next DC game from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal. At DC FanDome, the Canadian studio lifted the lid on Gotham Knights, giving us our first look at what to expect from the co-op game. It's set in a world where Batman / Bruce Wayne, which makes room for new heroes. The first Gotham Knights trailer confirmed the presence of Batgirl and the Court of Owls, as had previously been teased, alongside the inclusion of Robin and Nightwing as playable characters in addition to Batgirl. Mr. Freeze is also among the villains on Gotham Knights.

WB Games Montréal had been working on Gotham Knights for two and a half years now, with the studio's lead game designer Osama Dorias revealing in late 2018 that they had two DC titles in development. Gotham Knights was clearly one of them. WB Games Montréal has been teasing Gotham Knights since September last year, initially releasing symbols that referenced the Court of Owls and using the tagline “Capture the Knight”. Then in January, it put up the Gotham City Police Department logo on its Twitter account, with the caption “redacted”.

That word would come in use again just this week, as WB Games Montréal created a new website r3dakt3d.com to tease its new DC game. Though the contents of r3dakt3d.com were largely hidden behind a series of four codes that unlock one after the other on separate days, Internet sleuths seemingly figured it out and claimed that Batgirl would be part of Gotham Knights, as we now know. What we didn't know then was the extent of Batgirl's role.

At DC FanDome, WB Games Montréal also gave us eight minutes of gameplay, showing us what it's like to play the game solo and in co-op.

Gotham Knights will release in 2021. No platforms have been announced, but expect PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X to be included.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DC Comics, DC FanDome, WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Wants You to Have Everything
Apple Says Fortnite Maker Wanted Special Deal to Create Own Game Store

Related Stories

Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Will Likely Launch Moto G9 on August 24 in India
  2. All You Need to Know About DC FanDome
  3. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update in India
  5. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  7. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  9. PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24
  10. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Wants You to Have Everything
  3. Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart
  4. Moto G9 Launching in India on August 24, Motorola Accidentally Reveals
  5. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Aka Asus 6Z Android 11 Beta Programme Announced, Enrolment Open Till September 4
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Series Rumoured to Use Unannounced Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 SoCs
  8. Google Pixel 5 Tipped to Feature 90Hz OLED Display, 8GB RAM
  9. Apple Blocked Updates to Free Wordpress App Until It Added In-App Purchases: Matt Mullenweg
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com