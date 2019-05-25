Google's cloud gaming service Stadia's upcoming unveil would include price reveal and other information such as game titles.

Details including pricing, game announcements and launch info for the new game-streaming service will be shared this summer, according to a tweet from Stadia's Twitter handle, the CNET reported late on Friday.

Google unveiled its cloud gaming service at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March.

The platform is essentially a cloud-based infrastructure where game developers would be able to design and write games to run directly on the Internet giant's hardware at data centres.

The tech giant believes that game developers will no longer be limited to computing and will be able to create games with "nearly unlimited resources".

Google is looking to launch its Stadia streaming service in India in two years. According to multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke with Gadgets 360, the Internet giant's foray into game streaming for India has already been discussed with possible local partners and is targeting a 2021 release window. At the moment, Google Stadia is currently slated for release in US, UK, Europe, and Canada this year. Other regions are yet to be confirmed. This could make Google Stadia the first game streaming service to launch in India.

"We've been told that Stadia should be out in two years," claims one content firm owner on the condition of anonymity. "Game publishers have expressed interest as well and would be in touch with us too."

Written with inputs from IANS