Technology News

Google Stadia Specs Reveal Custom AMD GPU, SSD Cloud Storage, 16GB RAM

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Specs Reveal Custom AMD GPU, SSD Cloud Storage, 16GB RAM

Google Stadia specifications show off hardware more powerful than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Highlights

  • Google claims it's Stadia data centre tech would evolve over time
  • At the moment it touts specs that trounce the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X
  • First impressions however, appear to be a mixed bag

Aside from announcing its Stadia game streaming platform, Google has revealed what hardware its Stadia data centres would be running. In a detailed breakdown with video game tech analysis site Digital Foundry, the company has revealed that Stadia will be using 16GB RAM upto 484GB/s of performance, a custom AMD GPU with high bandwidth memory (HBM2) and 56 compute units. While Google declined to give details on what exact architecture it's using, it's interesting to see the company use AMD hardware for Stadia given its penchant for Nvidia in the past. While it's noted to be more powerful than base and enhanced consoles at the moment, it will be interesting to see how it performs with Internet bandwidth being a limiting factor. Google Stadia will be available later this year in US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

Google Stadia specifications

  • CPU: Custom 2.7GHz hyper-threaded x86 CPU with AVX2 SIMD and 9.5MB L2+L3 cache
  • GPU: Custom AMD GPU with HBM2 memory and 56 compute units, capable of 10.7 teraflops
  • Memory: 16GB of RAM with up to 484GB/s of performance
  • SSD cloud storage

Google tells Digital Foundry that the Stadia hardware "can be stacked, that CPU and GPU compute is 'elastic', so multiple instances of this hardware can be used to create more ambitious games."

It's unknown at the moment if 16GB is for the entire system or for GPU VRAM alone and Google states that this configuration is a first-generation system. This implies that it would evolve overtime with no user-side upgrades needed. Interestingly, the bandwidth confirmed is a 100 per cent match for the HBM2 used on AMD's RX Vega 56 graphics card.

For what it's worth, Digital Foundry's first impressions of Stadia are mixed with image quality not being upto par on bigger displays and legibility issues regarding HUD and text being an issue with smaller smartphone screens, stating that the best experience was had on a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GDC 2019, Google, Google Stadia, Stadia
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google Stadia to Launch in 2019 for US, Canada, UK, and Europe
Netflix’s Battle Kitty Is Its Next Interactive Animated Show for Kids
Smart TV
Google Stadia Specs Reveal Custom AMD GPU, SSD Cloud Storage, 16GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Moto G7 Set to Launch in India on March 25
  4. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  5. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  6. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Here's What's New
  8. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.