Google Stadia Price to Be Announced This Summer

Stadia is Google's recently announced game streaming service. While the Google GDC 2019 keynote focussed on details like its tech and accessibility, the Stadia price was not revealed. On the sidelines of GDC 2019 however, Stadia boss Phil Harrison revealed that we won't have to wait too long to get a price for the service. Speaking to Kotaku, he stated that the company will announce the streaming service's price this summer. This would make sense when you consider its slated for a nebulous 2019 release window for Europe, UK, US, and Canada.

"I'm not going to talk about it today… We will talk in great detail about that in the summer," Harrison said when asked about Stadia's price. When questioned if we would see how much Stadia would cost at E3 2019, which runs between June 11 to June 14, he reiterated with "In the summer."

The company claims that it has been testing Stadia's tech internally for years and plans to allow for 4K 60fps gameplay with HDR in surround sound when it's available for all. Eventually Stadia will also scale up to 8K too. Users will also be given the option to share Stadia gameplay footage to YouTube at 4K 60fps as well. Developers can create multiple points of purchase and play for games on Stadia through Gmail, YouTube, and search, going as far as to let players click a link on a game trailer and get right into a game. YouTubers could use it to send custom challenges to their fans and players can even create and share their own links to let others get in a game at the exact location they're in.

However Stadia won't be restricted to single-player games. Google confirmed that multiplayer games will be supported as well. These would include battle royale and couch-based co-op experiences.

And in a refreshing move, Harrison confirmed that Stadia will support cross-platform play as well. A concrete release date and price point hasn't been confirmed yet and we don't know what Internet connection would be needed for it, though Harrison said Stadia will launch in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe later this year.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.