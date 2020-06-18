Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership

Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership

Stadia is Google’s game streaming service using which users can stream certain games on their PC, their TV, or their Android phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership

Google Stadia Premier Edition now costs $99

Highlights
  • Stadia Premier Edition now costs $99 from the initial price of $129
  • Google Stadia is available in 14 countries
  • It is not available in India as of yet

Google Stadia Premier Edition is now cheaper, but users will not get the three free months of Stadia Pro unlike earlier. Stadia Pro is a premium subscription service that lets you stream games in 4K, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound, along with other perks. At the time of release, Google Stadia Premier Edition came with Chromecast Ultra HDMI dongle and the Stadia Controller, along with three free months of Stadia Pro, all at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,800) in the US, but now, the price has been reduced to $99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) and the Stadia Pro subscription has been removed.

Stadia is Google's game streaming service using which users can stream certain games on their PC, their TV, or their Android phone. It is available in a limited number of regions and comes with free as well as paid plans.

Google has updated its Stadia Premier Edition store page with the new price of $99 in the US. It states that you get the Clearly White Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra with the purchase, skipping out on the free three month membership of Stadia Pro. However, you can still get a one month free membership of Stadia Pro by signing up for the free version of Stadia. After the one month period, you can continue with Stadia Pro by paying $9.99 (roughly Rs. 760) per month.

Stadia Pro allows access to free games that they can play as long as their subscription is active. It also brings discounts on some games. Stadia Pro users can enjoy 4K, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound streaming. Notably, Stadia is currently available in 14 countries and unfortunately, India is not one of them.

Towards the end of April, it was announced that PUBG PC has been added to the Google Stadia library for free, but for Stadia Pro users.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Stadia, Google Stadia Premier Edition, Google Stadia Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  8. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download
  2. Calls for Cooperation as Online Child Sex Abuse Soars in Europe
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
  4. Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App
  7. US-China Tech War Bigger Risk Than Coronavirus, EU Chamber Chief Says
  8. France Slams 'Provocation' as US Halts Digital Tax Talks
  9. Micromax Is Back With 3 New Smartphones in India, One a Budget Phone With ‘Premium’ Features
  10. Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com