Google on Tuesday said it will launch its Stadia game streaming service on November 19, hoping to launch console-quality play into the cloud. The announcement came at a Google event in New York where the tech giant was unveiling an array of new hardware products.

Stadia allows video game play on any Internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles. Google Stadia will be priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 710) per month and compete against Apple Arcade, which is being offered at half that price. As mentioned, the launch date was announced at the Made by Google event.

Streaming real-time game play from the cloud promised to shake up a mushrooming market worth an estimated $135 billion (roughly Rs. 9,70,000 crores) globally last year, according to analysts -- with mobile platforms accounting for about half.

To recall, Google Stadia was first unveiled back in March this year, and since then, Google has revealed titbits of information surrounding the game streaming service. India is not a launch market, but we reported citing a content firm owner earlier this year that the service can be expected to come to India in 2021.

The company has detailed what games will be available on Google Stadia at launch back in June. These include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Baldur's Gate 3, Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2, DOOM Eternal, GRID, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K, Rage 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Later in the year, Rockstar Games revealed that the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a Google Stadia launch title.