Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia Launch Date Set for November 19, Company Reveals at Made by Google Event

Google Stadia Launch Date Set for November 19, Company Reveals at Made by Google Event

Google Stadia game streaming service launch date announced at Made by Google event.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Launch Date Set for November 19, Company Reveals at Made by Google Event

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/ AFP

Highlights
  • Stadia allows video game play on any Internet-connected device
  • Google Stadia will be priced at $9.99 per month
  • It will compete against Apple Arcade

Google on Tuesday said it will launch its Stadia game streaming service on November 19, hoping to launch console-quality play into the cloud. The announcement came at a Google event in New York where the tech giant was unveiling an array of new hardware products.

Stadia allows video game play on any Internet-connected device, eliminating the need for games consoles. Google Stadia will be priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 710) per month and compete against Apple Arcade, which is being offered at half that price. As mentioned, the launch date was announced at the Made by Google event.

Streaming real-time game play from the cloud promised to shake up a mushrooming market worth an estimated $135 billion (roughly Rs. 9,70,000 crores) globally last year, according to analysts -- with mobile platforms accounting for about half.

To recall, Google Stadia was first unveiled back in March this year, and since then, Google has revealed titbits of information surrounding the game streaming service. India is not a launch market, but we reported citing a content firm owner earlier this year that the service can be expected to come to India in 2021.

The company has detailed what games will be available on Google Stadia at launch back in June. These include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Baldur's Gate 3, Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2, DOOM Eternal, GRID, Metro Exodus, Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K, Rage 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Later in the year, Rockstar Games revealed that the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be a Google Stadia launch title.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Stadia, Made by Google
NASA Unveils Flexible, One-Size-Fits-All Space Suits
Honor Smartphones
Google Stadia Launch Date Set for November 19, Company Reveals at Made by Google Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Event Highlights
  5. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Flipkart Takes on Amazon Prime Video With Its Own Originals
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
#Latest Stories
  1. MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Roadmap Detailed, Poco F1, Redmi K20 Get It Later This Month
  2. Redmi Note 8 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 4, Pixel XL Do Not Include Earphones or 3.5mm Adapter in the Box
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Launched in India, Mi Air Purifier 2C and MIUI 11 Global ROM Unveiled: Highlights
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia Launch Date Set for November 19, Company Reveals at Made by Google Event
  7. NASA Unveils Flexible, One-Size-Fits-All Space Suits
  8. Twitter Says World Leaders 'Not Above' Its Rules
  9. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Users Won’t Get Unlimited Full-Resolution Google Photos Storage Benefit
  10. Venom 2 Adds New Villain Shriek as Carnage’s Love Interest: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.