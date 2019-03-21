Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia Gaming Service ‘Will Not Have Any Adults Only’ Content, Executive Says

Google Stadia Gaming Service ‘Will Not Have Any Adults-Only’ Content, Executive Says

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Gaming Service ‘Will Not Have Any Adults-Only’ Content, Executive Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights

  • Google unveiled its game streaming service Stadia at GDC
  • Google VP says adult-only will not be included
  • The service is to launch later this year

A Google executive offered new details on Wednesday about the company's upcoming video game streaming service, telling Reuters that game makers may use competing cloud providers and must avoid some inappropriate content.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, unveiled Stadia on Tuesday, saying the service launching this year would make playing high-quality video games in an internet browser as easy as watching a movie on its YouTube service.

The game would operate on Google's servers, receiving commands from a user's controller and sending video streams to their screen. Player settings, leaderboards, matchmaking tools and other data related to the game would "not necessarily" have to reside on Google's servers, Phil Harrison, a Google vice president, said in an interview.

Google Stadia Game Streaming Platform, Stadia Controller Unveiled at GDC 2019

Hosting the data elsewhere, however, could lead to slower loading times or less crisp streaming quality, he said.

"Obviously, we would want and incentivize the publisher to bring as much of their backend as possible" to Google servers, he said. "But Stadia can reach out to other public and private cloud services."

Google Stadia Internet Requirements for 1080p 60fps, 4K Revealed

The approach could limit Google's revenue from Stadia. It has declined to comment on the business model for the new service, but attracting new customers to Google's paid cloud computing program is one of Stadia's aims.

If a game publisher was using Amazon for some tools, "the first thing I would do is introduce you to the Google Cloud team," Harrison said.

In addition, Stadia will require games to follow content guidelines that build upon the system of Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), a self-regulatory body, he said.

Google Stadia Price to Be Announced This Summer

"We absolutely will not have A-O content," Harrison said, referring to the ESRB's moniker for the rare designation of a game as adult-only because of intense violence, pornography or real-money gambling.

He said Stadia's guidelines would not be public.

Asked about growing public concerns about game addiction, Harrison said Stadia would empower parents with controls on "what you play, when you play and who you play with."

Google views Stadia as connecting its various efforts in gaming, including selling them on its mobile app store, Harrison said. But game streaming, he said, is an opportunity to tackle among the most complex technical challenges around and potentially apply breakthroughs to other industries.

"We think we can grow a very significant games market vertical," he said. "And by getting this right we can advance the state of the art of computing."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Stadia
Intel Teases 9th Gen Core CPUs for Gaming Laptops, Announces New Software, and More at GDC 2019
Smart TV
Google Stadia Gaming Service ‘Will Not Have Any Adults-Only’ Content, Executive Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  3. Intel Teases 9th Gen Core CPUs for Gaming Laptops at GDC 2019
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  6. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  7. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  8. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Google Stadia ‘Will Not Have Any Adults-Only’ Content, Executive Says
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.