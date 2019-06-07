Technology News
Google Stadia: Here's the Full of List of 31 Games Coming to the Game Streaming Platform

The cloud-based gaming service launches in November.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 16:31 IST
Google made a big splash at its Stadia Connect on Thursday, giving us pricing, availability, and region details. It's out in November in 14 countries — not including India — and will cost $130 (about Rs. 9,000) upfront and then $10 (about Rs. 700) a month post that. But more importantly for some, Google also provided a list of games that are coming to its cloud-based video gaming service. For now, there are a total of 31 games from 21 publishers, with more to be announced at E3 2019 next week, and in the months leading up to launch. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XV, Mortal Kombat 11, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and The Division 2 are some of the big highlights.

While most titles already exist on other gaming platforms, some are brand new and will launch on Stadia at the same time as elsewhere. Baldur's Gate 3 is one such title, which will only be available on PC and Google Stadia. It will follow the events of Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus. Darksiders Genesis is another, which will be a spin-off in the vein of Diablo's top-down RPG style. It will launch on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One later this year. Google has also managed to secure two exclusives, in the couch co-op game Get Packed (exclusive for six months), and the puzzle adventure game Gylt.

Among publishers, Bethesda, Square Enix, and Ubisoft are currently at the front of the line when it comes to supporting Google Stadia. The likes of Capcom, Electronic Arts, and Rockstar Games are also partners, Google said, but they are yet to announce any titles. It's possible EA might be saving its reveals for its pre-E3 conference EA Play, set for Saturday, June 8. For now though, here's the full list of 31 games coming to Google Stadia:

  1. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  2. Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Borderlands 3
  4. The Crew 2
  5. Darksiders Genesis
  6. Destiny 2
  7. DOOM (2016)
  8. DOOM Eternal
  9. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online
  11. Farming Simulator 19
  12. Final Fantasy XV
  13. Football Manager
  14. Get Packed — Stadia exclusive
  15. GRID
  16. Gylt — Stadia exclusive
  17. Just Dance
  18. Metro Exodus
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. NBA 2K
  21. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  22. Rage 2
  23. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  24. Samurai Shodown
  25. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  26. Thumper
  27. Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  28. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  29. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  30. Trials Rising
  31. Wolfenstein: Youngblood
