Google Stadia Game Streaming Testing Spotted on Non-Pixel Android Devices

There have been reports coming in from Stadia subscribers opening its Android app on their non-Pixel devices.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 12:21 IST
Stadia subscribers have reported opening of the Stadia app on non-pixel phones

Highlights
  • The Stadia app, when opened on a non-Pixel phone, shows "This screen"
  • The option to play reportedly disappears after just one game
  • Stadia on non-Pixel phones is currently in the random testing phase

Google noted in November last year that it wants Stadia to run on every screen and now the search engine giant has started testing its subscription-based game service on non-Pixel Android phones.

There have been reports coming in from Stadia subscribers opening its Android app on their non-Pixel devices and seeing "This screen" appear as an option to choose where to play, that suggests a Chromecast Ultra or computer, 9to5Google reported recently.

The option seems to disappear after just one game, suggesting the almost random nature of the testing process.

The company recently released the last batch of games it promised for 2019, including Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 while Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming soon.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the first game to offer Google's promised Stream Connect feature that lets players see their teammates' screens so they can coordinate.

Google has also confirmed four games for 2020 they are Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Gods and Monsters, and Watch Dogs: Legion, while none of them have confirmed release dates for Stadia.

Additionally, in 2020, more games will come to Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google's game streaming service supports Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Stadia is right now available in 14 countries -- Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US -- with a monthly subscription of Stadia Pro costing $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, Stadia, Pixel
Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments

