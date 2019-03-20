Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia Game Streaming Platform, Stadia Controller Unveiled at GDC 2019

Google Stadia Game Streaming Platform, Stadia Controller Unveiled at GDC 2019

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Game Streaming Platform, Stadia Controller Unveiled at GDC 2019

Stadia game streaming platform will be available later this year in US, UK, Canada, and Europe

Highlights

  • Stadia is what Google calls its game streaming service
  • It will work with any device that can use Chrome
  • It allows for cross-platform play

At GDC 2019, Google announced Stadia, its game streaming platform. Stadia will work across devices from smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops, and PCs via Chrome. It integrates YouTube as well, allowing developers to add a Play button to game video on YouTube and lets users immediately play the game on Chrome. Stadia will leverage Google's data centres that are present in 200 plus countries and territories. Google's Phil Harrison took to stage to show off Assassin's Creed Odyssey working across a Chromebook, Pixel 3, and TV via Chromecast in a seamless fashion. Furthermore, you can use your own controllers or keyboard and mouse on Stadia on your PC or laptop.

In addition to this, Google revealed the Stadia controller. It links to data centres directly via WiFi. It features two new buttons — a Capture button that allows players to share to friends, themselves or the world via YouTube. There's also a Google Assistant button to assist players in-game.

Stadia key features

Stadia's architecture has been built on Google's data centre tech which also powers its search results. It's been infused with gaming-focussed hardware to keep up with the task of streaming heavy games. Powering the data centres is the Stadia GPU from AMD which is at 10.7 teraflops. This is nearly double of what the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro has, making it possible to play games like Doom Eternal running at 4K 60fps in HDR on Stadia.

The company claims that it has been testing Stadia's tech internally for years and plans to allow for 4K 60fps gameplay with HDR in surround sound when it's available for all. Eventually Stadia will also scale up to 8K too. Users will also be given the option to share Stadia gameplay footage to YouTube at 4K 60fps as well. Developers can create multiple points of purchase and play for games on Stadia through Gmail, YouTube, and search, going as far as to let players click a link on a game trailer and get right into a game. YouTubers could use it to send custom challenges to their fans and players can even create and share their own links to let others get in a game at the exact location they're in.

However Stadia won't be restricted to single-player games. Google confirmed that multiplayer games will be supported as well. These would include battle royale and couch-based co-op experiences.

And in a refreshing move, Harrison confirmed that Stadia will support cross-platform play as well. A concrete release date and price point hasn't been confirmed yet and we don't know what Internet connection would be needed for it, though Harrison said Stadia will launch in the US, UK, Canada, and Europe later this year.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Stadia, Stadia Controller, GDC 2019, Stadia
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Release Date Broken Internationally
Google Stadia to Launch in 2019 for US, Canada, UK, and Europe
Smart TV
Google Stadia Game Streaming Platform, Stadia Controller Unveiled at GDC 2019
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Moto G7 Set to Launch in India on March 25
  4. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  5. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  6. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Here's What's New
  8. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.