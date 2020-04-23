Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower

Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower

Google had announced earlier this month that it will provide two months of free Stadia Pro subscription for free.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 April 2020 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower

Stadia is Google's cloud-based gaming service

Highlights
  • Stadia users have surged after Google gifted two months free access
  • Stadia mobile app has crossed 1 million installs globally
  • Mobile, console games have seen a jump in sales amid COVID-19 lockdowns

Google's cloud-based game streaming service, Stadia, has witnessed a surge in users after the tech giant gifted two months of free access to its premium version for gamers sheltering at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Stadia's mobile app, one of the multiple platforms to use the service and to configure the Stadia controller, has crossed 1 million installs globally, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

With countries in lockdowns, mobile and console games have recorded a jump in sales and user spending, with US videogame sales hitting highest in over a decade.

Sales of gaming hardware, software, and accessories in the United States jumped 35 percent to $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,200 crores) last month from a year earlier, according to data from research firm NPD.

The sales and growth are the highest for the month since March 2008, when sales grew over 52 percent to $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 13,790 crores), NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.

Alphabet's Google said earlier in April that it would give two months of free access to Stadia Pro.

The week of the announcement recorded the mobile app's highest weekly installs since its launch in November, reaching about 225,000 globally across the App Store and Google Play, the data said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Stadia, Cloud gaming, Google, Sensor Tower
Vivo iQoo, iQoo Neo, iQoo Pro, Other Older iQoo Phones to Receive iQoo UI Update Starting Mid-June
Google Search Now Lets You Add Movies and TV Shows to a Watchlist, New Android TV Features Announced Too
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  3. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  4. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  5. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  6. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  8. Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Getting Chrome Tab Presentations, Layout Updates, Low-Light Mode, and More
  2. Google Duo Soon to Get New Features, Including Clearer Calls on Low Bandwidth Connections, More Group Call Participants
  3. Israel Suspends Cellphone-Tracking for Coronavirus Quarantine Enforcement
  4. Amazon Launches Data Centre Operations in South Africa
  5. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower
  7. Facebook to Label National Origin of Popular Posts in the US
  8. Zoom Meeting App Daily Users Top 300 Million, While Company Boosts Encryption Features
  9. NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions
  10. Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com