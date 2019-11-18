Technology News
loading
  Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro

Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro

Samurai Shodown will also be offered free to Stadia Pro subscribers

18 November 2019
Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro

Google Stadia will debut on November 19 with 22 games.

Highlights
  • Google had added 10 more games to Stadia's launch day library
  • Stadia Pro subscribers will get two free games on Day 1
  • Some Google Stadia Founder’s Edition pre-orders have been cancelled

Google Stadia is just a day away from its debut, and even though it will miss out on a host of features, there is finally some consolation for those who pre-ordered the Stadia bundles. Earlier, Stadia was set to launch with just a paltry 12 games, which was significantly lower than the 50 games Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service bundles despite being in a Preview stage. Google has announced that Stadia will offer a library of 22 games at launch. But unfortunately, some folks who pre-ordered the Google Stadia Founder's Edition bundle are now reporting that their orders have been cancelled at the last moment.

Starting with the good news, Google's VP and GM, Phil Harrison tweeted that the company has increased the number of Stadia games available at launch from 12 to 22. That's nearly double the previous number, but still less than half of what Microsoft's xCloud Preview offers. The ten new games added to Stadia's launch day line up include Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, and more notably, Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

The library of games available at launch is now much more palatable, but what is truly worth waiting is the next waves of games coming to Stadia that includes some big names such as Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion, and Baldur's Gate 3. Another change is that Samurai Shodown joins Destiny 2: The Collection as the second free game that will be available to Stadia Pro subscribers on launch day.

But things are not rosy for all Stadia fans. A few people who pre-ordered the Google Stadia Founder's Edition bundle are now receiving ominous emails breaking the news that their order has been cancelled citing payment issues. Some of the unfortunate users were reportedly given a time of 7 days to fix the payment issue, but their order was cancelled before they could take any action. Regarding the issue, Google's Community Manager, Grace, mentioned that the company is aware of the issues, and that the team is “actively working with the very few customers whose card was either declined or flagged as fraudulent.”

Comments

Further reading: Google Stadia, Stadia, Google
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
