Technology News
loading

Google Gifts Two-Months Access to Stadia Pro as Gamers Stay at Home

Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of Internet-linked devices.

By Agencies | Updated: 9 April 2020 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Gifts Two-Months Access to Stadia Pro as Gamers Stay at Home

Photo Credit: Ina Fassbender/ AFP

Stadia is crafted to let people easily access console-quality games

Highlights
  • Google is offering two months of free access to Stadia Pro
  • The company said its offer was open to users in 14 countries
  • People are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak

Google said on Wednesday it would give two months of free access to the paid version of its cloud-based game streaming platform Stadia as people are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Users can access Stadia by downloading the app on their iOS or Android phones or by signing up on its website. The company said its offer was open to users in 14 countries, starting Wednesday, and would be rolled out over the next 48 hours. The paid version, Stadia Pro, otherwise costs $9.99 a month and offers access to games such as GRID and Destiny 2: The Collection in 4K resolution.

Launched late last year, Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of Internet-linked devices.

"Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating," Stadia vide president Phil Harrison said in an online post.

"Video games can be a valuable way to socialise with friends and family when you're stuck at home."

Google is offering free access to Stadia for two months. Those who sign up to the service will be able to play nine games, including the Destiny collection, and have the option to buy other titles, according to Harrison.

"With increased demand due to more people at home during this time, we're taking a responsible approach to internet traffic," Harrison said.

Stadia already adjusts the game streaming load based on Internet capabilities where players live, but is working on scaling back graphics resolution to lighten the data load online. "To reduce load on the internet further, we're working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p", the company said in a blog post.

"The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won't notice a significant drop in gameplay quality," Harrison said, warning that Stadia tech support might be impeded due to Google staff working from home during the pandemic.

Google seeking to disrupt the video game world with Stadia, has not disclosed how many fans the service has attracted since its November launch.

Google sells kits that contain a Stadia controller and a pendant-shaped Chromecast Ultra wireless connection device that plugs into television sets.

Stadia games are also playable using Google Chrome Web browser software on computers and with Google-made Pixel smartphones from the second-generation onward.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Stadia
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price Leaked Ahead of April 14 Launch
Disney+ Hotstar Has Around 8 Million Paid Subscribers, Disney Claims

Related Stories

Google Gifts Two-Months Access to Stadia Pro as Gamers Stay at Home
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  2. Government Warms to E-Commerce as Delivery Workers Brave the Pandemic
  3. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  4. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  7. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  9. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  10. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Earbuds Rumoured, Said to Feature Active Noise Cancellation: Reports
  2. COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
  3. OnePlus 8 Series Official Teaser Showcases Upcoming OnePlus Phone in Green Colour
  4. Google Ordered by French Regulator to Pay Copyright Fees to Media Groups
  5. US Senate Tells Members to Avoid Zoom Over Data Security Concerns: Report
  6. US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  8. EU to Adopt Unified Policy on Coronavirus Mobile Apps
  9. Space Station Crew Blast Off Despite Virus-Hit Build Up
  10. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted in Thai Regulator’s Database With Model Number RMX2086
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com