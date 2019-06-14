Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Game Builder Lets You Create 3D Video Games Without Coding Knowledge

Google Game Builder Lets You Create 3D Video Games Without Coding Knowledge

Game Builder is available on Steam for PC and Mac.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Game Builder Lets You Create 3D Video Games Without Coding Knowledge

Google says you can build a simple 3D game in 10 minutes.

Highlights
  • Google Game Builder first went live in November 2018
  • It received a major update for new capabilities on Thursday
  • Game Builder has been designed for all skill levels

Google announced Game Builder, which lets you create simple Minecraft-style 3D games for you and others to play. Game Builder was quietly introduced back in November last year and has been since been under constant development by the Area120 team, which is Google's unit that works on experimental projects. Game Builder on Thursday received a major update and with the latest update, Google thought it was mature enough to get wider attention.

In a blog post, Google on Thursday officially unveiled the Game Builder for the world at large.

“What if creating games could be as easy and fun as playing them? What if you could enter a virtual world with your friends and build a game together in real time? Our team within Area 120, Google's workshop for experimental projects, took on this challenge. Our prototype is called Game Builder,” Google wrote in the blog post.

Google says you can build a simple 3D game in 10 minutes on the Game Builder and it has been designed for all skill levels, from first time game developers to experts.

The game lets you drag and drop characters and other game elements into an empty sandbox to build your own world, then use preset commands to string together how things interact with each other. While you don't need any coding knowledge to build games on Game Builder, it gives you the ability to add JavaScript code if you want.

Additionally, you can collaborate with your friends and other game developers to build a game together. What's more, your friendly can play the game while you add more details or levels to the game.

The Game Builder is currently available on Steam for PC and Mac users. As it is still a prototype, the Area 120 team will continue working on it and improving it further.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Game Builder, Steam, Google Game Builder
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Trump Talks Trade With Apple CEO Cook as China Dispute Looms
Xiaomi Reveals MIUI Update Plan for Android Q, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, and Others to Get New Experience Starting Q4
Honor Smartphones
Google Game Builder Lets You Create 3D Video Games Without Coding Knowledge
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
  10. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.