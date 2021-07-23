Google has launched its largest ever Doodle game, Doodle Champion Island, to celebrate the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The game begins when you click the doodle on the search homepage, and it transports you to an island where a sports festival is underway. The main character is called Lucky, a feline character that sets out to explore the island and complete all the games and side quests incorporated. The Doodle Champion Island is filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, and dozens of daring side quests.

Lucky, the main character in the Doodle Champion Island game, has to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island. Sports champions include Tengu for Table Tennis, Tanuki for Skateboarding, Yoichi for Archery, The Oni for Rugby, Princess Otohime for Artistic Swimming, Fukuro for Climbing, and The Kijimuna for Marathon. The game can be played using the arrow keys on the keyboard and the space button for any action.

The cut scene animations and characters for Doodle Champion Island Games were created by Japan-based animation studio, STUDIO4°C. The firm claims that it identified stories and folktales from all over the country with characters that are highly recognized. Then, they connected those folktales and characters with each of the sport events included in the game and chose each event champion from those unique stories. The team mascots and the characters in the city such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, lion dance, were also chosen based on their popularity in Japan.

Doodle Champion Island's reach is shown via an interactive map by Google, and it seems to be accessible to most parts across the world. Over 200 countries are participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 17-day affair will see countries compete in a range of sports, all vying for the gold medal. Representing India, athletes like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Saurabh Chaudhary, and PV Sindhu are in Tokyo.

Apart from playing the Doodle Champion Island game on the search homepage, users can also play it on the Doodle blog as well. This game will be available to play long after it has been removed from the homepage as well.