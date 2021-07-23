Technology News
  • Google Celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 With Largest Ever Doodle Game on Homepage: How to Play

Google Celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 With Largest Ever Doodle Game on Homepage: How to Play

The game is called Doodle Champion Island and is created by Japanese animation firm STUDIO4°C.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2021 13:16 IST
Doodle Champion Island has a main character called Lucky

Highlights
  • There are seven mini-games inside Doodle Champion Island
  • The game includes sports like table tennis, skateboarding, and archery
  • STUDIO4°C took inspiration from folktales across the country

Google has launched its largest ever Doodle game, Doodle Champion Island, to celebrate the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The game begins when you click the doodle on the search homepage, and it transports you to an island where a sports festival is underway. The main character is called Lucky, a feline character that sets out to explore the island and complete all the games and side quests incorporated. The Doodle Champion Island is filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, and dozens of daring side quests.

Lucky, the main character in the Doodle Champion Island game, has to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island. Sports champions include Tengu for Table Tennis, Tanuki for Skateboarding, Yoichi for Archery, The Oni for Rugby, Princess Otohime for Artistic Swimming, Fukuro for Climbing, and The Kijimuna for Marathon. The game can be played using the arrow keys on the keyboard and the space button for any action. 

The cut scene animations and characters for Doodle Champion Island Games were created by Japan-based animation studio, STUDIO4°C. The firm claims that it identified stories and folktales from all over the country with characters that are highly recognized. Then, they connected those folktales and characters with each of the sport events included in the game and chose each event champion from those unique stories. The team mascots and the characters in the city such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, lion dance, were also chosen based on their popularity in Japan.

Doodle Champion Island's reach is shown via an interactive map by Google, and it seems to be accessible to most parts across the world. Over 200 countries are participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 17-day affair will see countries compete in a range of sports, all vying for the gold medal. Representing India, athletes like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, Saurabh Chaudhary, and PV Sindhu are in Tokyo.

Apart from playing the Doodle Champion Island game on the search homepage, users can also play it on the Doodle blog as well. This game will be available to play long after it has been removed from the homepage as well.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
