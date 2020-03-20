Technology News
GOG Spring Sale Brings Discounts on Over 2,500 Games and 27 Free Games

GOG’s Spring Sale will offer additional discounts if you purchase three or more games from the same video game company.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 20 March 2020 17:49 IST
GOG’s Spring sale is now live and kicking with discounted and free games on offer

Highlights
  • GOG Spring Sale will go on through March 30
  • The entire The Witcher game saga is also up for grabs
  • GOG’s stay at home catalogue offers a good selection of free games

GOG is running a huge sale as part of which over 2,500 games have received massive discounts. The GOG Spring Sale in now live and will go on through March 30. The sale offers some critically acclaimed titles such as The Witcher trio, Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition, Stardew Valley, Disco Elysium, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Into the Breach, and Outlast: Whistleblower at a hefty discount. Plus, if you don't want to spend a penny, GOG has got you covered in that department as well with 27 free games on the platter.

A majority of games that is currently available with discounts during the GOG Spring Sale are not exactly 'latest' AAA titles. But that doesn't mean you have bad choices on offer. In fact, some of them are worth every penny and continue to have a large legion of fans. So, here are some of the best deals on games that are worth checking out:

  1. Disco Elysium - $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,250)
  2. Stardew Valley - $11.99 (roughly Rs. 900)
  3. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750)
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Game of the Year Edition) - $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000)
  5. The Witcher Collection (All Games + Expansions) - $44.41 (roughly Rs. 3,300 )
  6. Beyond Good & Evil - $3.39 (roughly Rs. 250)
  7. Far Cry 2: Fortune's Edition - $3.99 (roughly Rs. 300)
  8. Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle - $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400)
  9. Rayman Origins - $6.79 (roughly Rs. 500)
  10. Deadlight: Director's Cut - $2.39 (roughly Rs. 180)
  11. Metro: Last Light Redux - $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370)
  12. Metro 2033 Redux - $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370)
  13. Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - $3.49 (roughly Rs. 260)
  14. Ancestors Legacy - $11.89 (roughly Rs. 900)
  15. Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life - $6.29 (roughly Rs. 470)
  16. King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition - $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370)
  17. Re-Legion - $4.99 (roughly Rs. 370)
  18. Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750)
  19. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750)
  20. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $22.49 (roughly Rs. 1,700)
  21. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 (roughly Rs. 190)
  22. Hollow Knight - $7.49 (roughly Rs. 560)
  23. Diablo (With Hellfire) - $8.49 (roughly Rs. 640)
  24. Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea - $4.99 (roughly Rs.340)
  25. Dishonored 2 - $13.99 (roughly Rs. 1050)
  26. Stellaris - $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750)
  27. Outlast: Whistleblower - $1.34 (roughly Rs. 100)

In case you are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak and want to kill some time with games, but don't feel like spending, GOG's Stay at home catalogue will serve you well. Some of the games you should score from the freebies section are Cayne, Doomdark's Revenge, Eschalon: Book I, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, Hello Neighbor Alpha Version, and Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius. GOG Spring Sale ends on March 30, so you have plenty of time at your hands to pick some good deals.

In case you are not aware, GOG is owned by CD Projekt Red and was launched in 2008 as a repository for DRM-free games. All games up for grabs on GOG come without any DRM restrictions and can be played without an Internet connection. GOG, formerly Good Old Games, also covers all of your purchases with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

