  GOG New Year Sale: Big Discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher Series, Baldur's Gate Series, More

GOG New Year Sale: Big Discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher Series, Baldur's Gate Series, More

GOG is offering up to 90 percent off on more than 2,500 games during its New Year sale.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 January 2022 15:32 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt RED

GOG's New Year sale carries forward many deals from its Winter sale

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a discount of 50 percent
  • The Witcher series is offered with 85 percent discount
  • Many listed games may not be new AAA titles but offer good value

GOG's New Year sale has been announced with heavy discounts on a an wide array of games. CD Projekt's digital repository for games, GOG, brings discounts of up to 90 percent on more than 2,500 games during its New Year sale. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on GOG's New Year sale at half the original price, while Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings Enhanced Edition and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition are getting up to 85 percent and 80 percent discount, respectively. Many of the games are said to have the same deals GOG offered in its Winter sale last month.

GOG has listed more than 2,500 games eligible for discounts during its New Year sale. Players can save up to 90 percent off the original price of the listed games. Some of the bestselling games available with massive discounts for sale are listed below.

GOG New Year sale best deals

Cyberpunk 2077 (review) at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,250) - 50 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) - 80 percent off

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings Enhanced Edition at $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) - 85 percent off

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition at $1.49 (roughly Rs. 110) - 85 percent off

Metro Exodus at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 900) - 60 percent off

Gas Station Simulator at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,120) - 25 percent off

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at $3.49 (roughly Rs. 260) - 65 percent off

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 450) - 70 percent off

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition at $5.99 - 70 percent off

Wasteland Remastered at $1.64 (roughly Rs. 120) - 89 percent off

Star Trek: Armada II at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) - 20 percent off

Many of these games may not be new AAA titles but they include some that have a die-hard fan following. Given the prices at which GOG is offering some of these games, they may be considered great value for money.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: GOG, CD Projekt, GOG New Year Sale, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, The Witcher 2 Assassin of Kings, The Witcher, Baldurs Gate, Baldurs Gate 2, Baldurs Gate II, Gas Station Simulator, Wasteland, Metro Exodus, Star Trek Armada II, Star Trek Armada 2, Star Trek, Star Wars, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.