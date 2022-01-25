GOG's New Year sale has been announced with heavy discounts on a an wide array of games. CD Projekt's digital repository for games, GOG, brings discounts of up to 90 percent on more than 2,500 games during its New Year sale. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on GOG's New Year sale at half the original price, while Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings Enhanced Edition and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition are getting up to 85 percent and 80 percent discount, respectively. Many of the games are said to have the same deals GOG offered in its Winter sale last month.

GOG has listed more than 2,500 games eligible for discounts during its New Year sale. Players can save up to 90 percent off the original price of the listed games. Some of the bestselling games available with massive discounts for sale are listed below.

GOG New Year sale best deals

Cyberpunk 2077 (review) at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,250) - 50 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) - 80 percent off

The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings Enhanced Edition at $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220) - 85 percent off

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition at $1.49 (roughly Rs. 110) - 85 percent off

Metro Exodus at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 900) - 60 percent off

Gas Station Simulator at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,120) - 25 percent off

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at $3.49 (roughly Rs. 260) - 65 percent off

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 450) - 70 percent off

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition at $5.99 - 70 percent off

Wasteland Remastered at $1.64 (roughly Rs. 120) - 89 percent off

Star Trek: Armada II at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) - 20 percent off

Many of these games may not be new AAA titles but they include some that have a die-hard fan following. Given the prices at which GOG is offering some of these games, they may be considered great value for money.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.