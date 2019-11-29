Technology News
GOG Black Friday Sale 2019: Top Deals on Recent Games, Classics, and More

GOG's Black Friday sale is now live and will go on through December 3.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 19:36 IST
GOG Black Friday Sale 2019: Top Deals on Recent Games, Classics, and More

GOG’s Black Friday 2019 sale offers up to 70 percent off on acclaimed games

Black Friday 2019 is here, which means deals are raining everywhere, including games. If you've been searching for discounts on games at places like Steam and the PlayStation Store, have a look at GOG, where some acclaimed titles are up for grabs with hefty price cuts in tow. We are talking about both fresh entries like Divinity: Original Sin 2 as well as acclaimed classics like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We have compiled a list of 10 best game deals on GOG that might be worth forking out for during the Black Friday sales fest.

GOG, formerly Good Old Games, is owned by CD Projekt, and was launched in 2008 with DRM-free distributions. GOG's Black Friday sale is now live and will go through December 3. All games listed are DRM-free and won't require an Internet connection to play. GOG also covers game purchases with a money-back guarantee for 30 days.

Following are our top ten picks for games that have been released in the past three years or so, and are worth purchasing with GOG's discounts:

  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,100)
  2. Dead Cells - $17.49 (roughly Rs. 1,200)
  3. GRIS – $8.49 (roughly Rs. 600)
  4. No Man's Sky - $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,100)
  5. Into the Breach - $7.49 (roughly Rs. 500)
  6. Chernobylite - $23.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700)
  7. A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (roughly Rs. 1,600)
  8. Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300)
  9. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $24.69 (roughly Rs. 1,800)
  10. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Classics  

If you are looking to indulge in critically-acclaimed classics, here's a handful of Black Friday deals on some well-known titles that made quite a splash upon their debut and continue to have a wide fan following:

Honourable Mentions

GOG is also offering these two upcoming games with a limited-time price cut on their pre-orders:

Comments

GOG Black Friday Sale 2019: Top Deals on Recent Games, Classics, and More
