God of War PS4 Release Date, Price, Editions, and More

God of War for the PS4 finally has an official release date. The hotly anticipated PS4 and PS4 Pro exclusive is out April 20 this year. The price for God of War is Rs. 3,999 in India on disc and $60 internationally. In addition to this, there are several editions of the game up for grabs over and above the $60 standard edition.

God of War PS4 pre-order bonuses

Game Director Cory Barlog states that if you pre-order the game at any “supporting retailer” you’ll get access to legendary skins. Keep in mind you’ll need an Internet connection to access them. You’ll also receive Luck of Ages XP Boost. This grants +10 Luck and one Enhancement slot. Luck impacts XP, currency, and the ability to trigger perks. India should receive these at most retailers as we’ve seen with past games though Sony India is yet to confirm if this is the case.

God of War PS4 Collector’s Edition

Europe (the region India falls under for Sony) gets the God of War Collector’s Edition that’s not too dissimilar to the Stone Mason Edition that leaked prior for the US. It comes with digital content such as Death’s Vow Armour Set, Exile’s Guardian Shield, Dark Horse Comic, and a dynamic theme. Physical contents include:

9-inch statue of Kratos and Atreus

Steelbook case including the God of War PS4 game

Cloth map

Exclusive lithograph Two Huldra brothers carvings

God of War PS4 Limited Edition

Much like the God of War Collector’s Edition it comes with digital extras. These include Death Vow’s Armour Set, Exile’s Guard Shield, and a dynamic theme. It also comes with:

Black and silver steelbook with the God of War PS4 game

Physical copy of an art book by Dark Horse

God of War PS4 Digital Deluxe Edition

This comes with a digital copy of the game and the following items:

Death’s Vow Armour Set

Exile’s Guardian Shield

Dark Horse Comic

Dynamic theme

Will God of War PS4 special editions come to India?

Considering that other PS4 games like Gran Turismo Sport and Uncharted 4 didn’t see their special editions make it to India, chances are slim. More over, Sony hasn’t listed the European prices for the Limited and Collector’s Editions just yet, crucial as India pricing takes its cues from those markets. Though the God of War Digital Deluxe edition is up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store for Rs. 3,999.

We discussed God of War on Transition, our weekly gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.