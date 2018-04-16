PS4-exclusive God of War release date is April 20. In the lead up to this, aside from allowing early God of War reviews, Sony has unveiled when you can preload God of War and what time God of War unlocks. The hotly anticipated reimagining of the long-running franchise can be preloaded from April 18 and will unlock at midnight IST. In line with past PSN releases, God of War will unlock at midnight regardless of your timezone. If you plan to buy Kratos' latest adventure digitally on the PS4, you need to have 44.46GB free on your console.

It's not as bad as, say, Halo 5 or Quantum Break, but it's a sizeable download all the same. Despite the seemingly numerous freebies for pre-ordering God of War digitally, we'd still recommend picking the game up on disc or one of its special variants. This is simply due to the fact that you can resell the game when you're done, or play it when Sony decides to take down its servers for PS4 game downloads, as we've seen with PS Mobile and PSP.

This is what you get when you pre-order God of War digitally.

God of War digital pre-order bonuses

Buckler of the Forge

Dokkenshield

Shining Elven Soul Shield

God of War's Combat Borrows From Dark Souls and Improves on It

This isn't all. The digital edition of God of War also includes the following items:

Death’s Vow armour set

Exile’s Guardian Shield

Dark Horse digital comic

Dark Horse digital art book

Dynamic PS4 theme

And if you prefer God of War on disc, Sony has several editions up for grabs. What version of God of War are you getting? Let us know in the comments.

