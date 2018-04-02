God of War Has a Performance Mode for PS4 Pro Owners Without a 4K TV

PS4-exclusive God of War release date is April 20. In the run up to this, Sony has confirmed that the game will have a performance mode to take advantage of the PS4 Pro’s enhanced specifications even for those without a 4K TV. God of War Director Cory Barlog said that PS4 Pro owners are in for a pleasant surprise if they don’t have access to a 4K TV. Details of what exactly these modes will do are yet to be known such as if 4K TV owners can access these. Reason being, they’re different from game to game and such support isn’t standard. For example, Horizon Zero Dawn allowed PS4 Pro owners to choose between frame rate and visuals but the likes of Overwatch simply upscaled the game’s UI to 4K.

“Nope, you don’t have to, but if you do 4k is amazing, if you have a 4K TV, of course ,” Barlog tweeted to a fan who asked if the PS4 Pro is required to enjoy the game. “If you don’t, we have a performance mode that puts the extra power to good use and makes the game run so so smooth!”

“If you run in 1080 on pro it will use the power normally used to render in 4k to make the game run faster. It looks [and] moves [so] nice,” he added in another tweet.

However, Barlog did not confirm if God of War would run at 60fps in this performance mode. Instead stating it would be “smooth.”

Keep in mind that Barlog has said in the past that God of War will run just fine on a regular PS4.

“What we showed at E3 was running on a standard PS4. The game is designed for standard PS4, don’t need a [PS4] Pro to play,” tweeted Barlog in response to a fan’s question of what the game will be playable on.

Nonetheless, we wouldn’t have to wait too long to find out. God of War is out this month and reviews will be hitting the Internet on April 12.

