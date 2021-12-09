God of War PC system requirements have been announced by Santa Monica Studio. The detailed breakdown of the system requirements has five separate settings, allowing the action RPG game's fans to play it without necessarily having to spend much to upgrade their PC. Additionally, the Sony-owned studio has also released a trailer which shows the new features for PC, including enhanced graphics and effects. God of War will be launched on PC on January 14.

As per an announcement by the studio, God of War can be played on a minimum of 720p/ 30fps quality, with the highest being 4K/ 60fps. The PC version of God of War (Review), which was launched in 2018 as a PlayStation-exclusive title, will feature various visual enhancements and graphical optimisations. As per the information made available by Nvidia, these enhancements include high-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO) effects, higher detail assets, as well as higher rendering resolutions.

Furthermore, God of War can be played in HDR on G-SYNC and G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors, TVs, and displays that offer 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience, Nvidia says. As far as input methods are concerned, the game offers support for the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, in addition to a wide range of other gamepads as well as keyboard mapping customisation.

God of War PC requirements: Minimum (720p/ 30fps)

Graphics settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k (quad-core/ 3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (quad-core/3.1GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

God of War PC requirements: Recommended (1080p/ 30fps)

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (quad-core/ 3.6GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: High (1080p/ 60fps)

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600XT (6GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (octa-core 3.2GHz)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Performance (1440p/ 60fps)

Graphics settings: High

GPU: Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K (quad-core 4.2GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (octa-core/3.6Ghz)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Ultra (4K/ 60fps)