God of War PC System Requirements, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know

God of War can be played in five separate graphic settings, from Minimum to Ultra.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 December 2021 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

God of War PC release date set for January 14

Highlights
  • God of War PC has controller and keyboard customisation support
  • The game can be played in up to 4K/60fps settings
  • At least 8GB of RAM and 70GB storage is needed for God of War on PC

God of War PC system requirements have been announced by Santa Monica Studio. The detailed breakdown of the system requirements has five separate settings, allowing the action RPG game's fans to play it without necessarily having to spend much to upgrade their PC. Additionally, the Sony-owned studio has also released a trailer which shows the new features for PC, including enhanced graphics and effects. God of War will be launched on PC on January 14.

As per an announcement by the studio, God of War can be played on a minimum of 720p/ 30fps quality, with the highest being 4K/ 60fps. The PC version of God of War (Review), which was launched in 2018 as a PlayStation-exclusive title, will feature various visual enhancements and graphical optimisations. As per the information made available by Nvidia, these enhancements include high-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO) effects, higher detail assets, as well as higher rendering resolutions.

Furthermore, God of War can be played in HDR on G-SYNC and G-SYNC ULTIMATE gaming monitors, TVs, and displays that offer 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience, Nvidia says. As far as input methods are concerned, the game offers support for the PlayStation DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controllers, in addition to a wide range of other gamepads as well as keyboard mapping customisation.

God of War PC requirements: Minimum (720p/ 30fps)

  • Graphics settings: Low
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k (quad-core/ 3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (quad-core/3.1GHz)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

God of War PC requirements: Recommended (1080p/ 30fps)

  • Graphics settings: Original
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (quad-core/ 3.6GHz)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: High (1080p/ 60fps)

  • Graphics settings: Original
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5600XT (6GB)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k (quad-core/ 3.5GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (octa-core 3.2GHz)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Performance (1440p/ 60fps)

  • Graphics settings: High
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K (quad-core 4.2GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (octa-core/3.6Ghz)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 70GB SSD

God of War PC requirements: Ultra (4K/ 60fps)

  • Graphics settings: Ultra
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800XT (16GB)
  • CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K (octa-core 3.6GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16-core/3.5GHz)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 70GB SSD

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
