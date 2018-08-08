This Is When PS4-Exclusive God of War Gets New Game Plus Mode

PS4-exclusive God of War has been a massive hit with fans and critics alike. Though there has been one often-requested feature - New Game Plus. This mode would allow you to play God of War all over again without losing your loot or upgrades from your first playthrough. It was announced for the game at E3 2018. Now Sony has confirmed when it would be coming to the game. The God of War New Game Plus Mode release date is August 20, which incidentally, is the four month anniversary of the game's launch. Here's what you get with New Game Plus in God of War.

God of War New Game Plus Mode features

Relive the journey of Kratos and Atreus with all of your previous armors, enchantments, talismans, resources and abilities on the difficulty of your choosing.

Test your skills against higher level enemies; some of which might even have a few new tricks up their sleeves.

Unique to New Game Plus is a brand new rarity level of equipment to craft and upgrade. Collect ‘Skap Slag’, a new resource to upgrade your gear to the best of the best from the finest blacksmiths.

Play the game in a whole new way by exploring new customization options with extremely powerful new armor sets and enchantments.

Finally, get right back into the action with the newly added ability to skip through cinematics in both normal and New Game Plus modes once a full play through has been completed.

Previously, Sony announced that God of War sold five million units in its first month.

"For some comparisons. Uncharted 4 sold 2.7m units in 1 week. Horizon Zero Dawn sold 2.6m units in two weeks. The Last of Us shipped 3.4m units in 3 weeks on PS3," tweeted noted industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

For what it's worth, the game has sold exceedingly well in India. Multiple game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed it to be the highest selling game of the year for them so far and all of them have seen a healthy bump in PS4 console sales as well. With the PS4 Slim being the number one seller followed by the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro and then the standard PS4 Pro.

"This has been our best month for hardware thus far thanks to God of War. We can't keep the PS4 Slim on the shelves and PS4 Pro sales have been up by 35 percent as well," says a Mumbai-based game store owner.

In our God of War review we felt that Kratos' return is one of the generation's best. Kratos’ PS4 debut is, if you’d excuse the pun, a god tier affair. Fan boys may deride the lack of spectacle and its nuanced take on a well-loved protagonist may not be for everyone, but it's rare to see a reimagining to a series handled as deftly and with such polish and care.

