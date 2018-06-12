God of War New Game Plus Mode Announced at E3 2018

PS4-exclusive God of War will get a welcome addition in New Game Plus. Announced at E3 2018, the mode allows you to relive Kratos' latest adventure all over again without losing your loot or upgrades from your first playthrough. According to Sony, it's been the biggest request for God of War since its launch from its fans. It will be made available in a patch at a "later date" Sony claims. What this means is, you can take on the likes of Baldur at the beginning of the game with the rare armour you obtained in your first playthrough. Also, you can use a fully upgraded Leviathan Axe at the start of the game. However, it doesn't mean the game will become stupendously easy. Checks and balances are in place to ensure God of War offers some challenge.

"In New Game Plus, you’ll start a new game with many upgrades you had from the completion of your last main quest, such as armors, pommels, talismans, and more…except your strength to open or kick down doors remains the same. And yes, when I mentioned it won’t be just a sunny stroll pulverising Draugr’s and Nightmares like your weapons are on auto-pilot, the difficulty will be harder," writes Sony's Aaron Kaufman on the official PlayStation blog.

Previously, Sony announced that God of War sold five million units in its first month.

"For some comparisons. Uncharted 4 sold 2.7m units in 1 week. Horizon Zero Dawn sold 2.6m units in two weeks. The Last of Us shipped 3.4m units in 3 weeks on PS3," tweeted noted industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

For what it's worth, the game has sold exceedingly well in India. Multiple game stores speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed it to be the highest selling game of the year for them so far and all of them have seen a healthy bump in PS4 console sales as well. With the PS4 Slim being the number one seller followed by the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro and then the standard PS4 Pro.

"This has been our best month for hardware thus far thanks to God of War. We can't keep the PS4 Slim on the shelves and PS4 Pro sales have been up by 35 percent as well," says a Mumbai-based game store owner.

In our God of War review we felt that Kratos' return is one of the generation's best. Kratos’ PS4 debut is, if you’d excuse the pun, a god tier affair. Fan boys may deride the lack of spectacle and its nuanced take on a well-loved protagonist may not be for everyone, but it's rare to see a reimagining to a series handled as deftly and with such polish and care.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.