God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro Up for Pre-Order in India: Price, Release Date, and More

 
, 16 April 2018
God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro Up for Pre-Order in India: Price, Release Date, and More

Highlights

  • God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro is available for pre-order in India
  • It may release a week later in India
  • It's priced at a Rs. 6,500 premium over the standard PS4 Pro

Announced a month ago, the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro is Sony's first special PS4 Pro for a PS4 exclusive and it seems that it will be coming to India. According to multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro India price is Rs. 48,490 with pre-orders open right now. While the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro release date is April 20 the world over, India might be getting it a week later. The reason for the delay is unknown, though it comes as no surprise. In the past, previous coloured PS4 variants such as Glacier White, Gold, Silver, and the Call of Duty World War 2 camouflage PS4 released in India months if not weeks after their global debut. This makes the one week wait comparatively better.

Right now pre-orders for the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro are available at all game stores both offline and online. While the likes of Amazon India and Games The Shop are yet to list it, Flipkart has. However, Rs. 48,490 is incredibly steep when you consider that its the same price of the PS4 Pro internationally. Ideally it should be priced at Rs. 41,990 instead of the Rs. 6,500 premium it has. Expect quantities and availability to be low due to this.

 

God of War's Combat Borrows From Dark Souls and Improves on It

The God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle has a fully customised Leviathan Grey 1TB PS4 Pro console inspired by God of War protagonist Kratos’ Axe. There's a matching DualShock 4 controller with an insignia to match the console's aesthetic. It also comes with a copy of the game, rather the God of War Day One Edition on Blu-ray disc to be precise.

If you find it too ostentatious, there's a PS4 Slim 1TB console that comes with God of War on disc although no price or India release date for this bundle has been announced just yet.

Comments

Further reading: God of War, God of War 4, God of War PS4 Pro bundle, God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro, God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle, Sony, PS4 Pro
God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro Up for Pre-Order in India: Price, Release Date, and More
 
 

