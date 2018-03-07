God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro Release Date and Price Announced

PS4-exclusive God of War may have been developed with the standard PS4 in mind but that's not stopping Sony from announcing the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle. As the name suggests, it's in short supply with pre-orders now open at select retailers the world over. The God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro release date is April 20 internationally, three days after the God of War release date of April 17. As for how much it would cost you, Sony says the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro price is $400 (around Rs. 25,930).

The God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle has a fully customised Leviathan Grey 1TB PS4 Pro console inspired by God of War protagonist Kratos’ Axe. There's a matching DualShock 4 controller with an insignia to match the console's aesthetic. It also comes with a copy of the game, rather the God of War Day One Edition on Blu-ray disc to be precise. If you find it too ostentatious, there's a PS4 Slim 1TB console that comes with God of War on disc, it's also out on April 20.

In addition to this, Sony also explained what PS4 Pro enhancements you can expect in God of War.

God of War PS4 Pro enhancements

"When played on PS4 Pro with a 4K TV, God of War outputs at 2160p. Players with HDR displays can experience God of War with HDR lighting and a wide colour gamut," a post on Sony's blog claims. No information on frame rate has been mentioned nor are there any details on modes to prioritise image quality over frame rate and vice versa. Though it's likely to be a 30fps experience through and through.

What is the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro India price and release date?

Of late Sony India has been aggressive with its bundles for the country. We've seen Call of Duty World War 2's camouflage PS4 make it to India as well as Glacier White, Silver, and Gold versions of the PS4 Slim. If the God of War Limited Edition PS4 Pro releases in India, expect it to be priced at Rs. 41,990 which is what a regular PS4 Pro costs in the country. Granted it's a lot steeper than the $400 price internationally, but that's due to India's pricing falling in line with Europe where the console costs 400 Euros (around Rs. 32,000). Throw in an increase in customs duty after the 2018 Union Budget and you have an expensive proposition for many which may ensure it doesn't show up at all. As for an exact release date, Gadgets 360 has got in touch with Sony India for comment and will update this post if we hear from the company.

