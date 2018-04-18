God of War Collector's Edition and Limited Edition Delayed in India

PS4-exclusive God of War release date is April 20, but it seems that gamers in India who pre-ordered the God of War Limited Edition and God of War Collector’s Edition would have to wait a bit longer. Both versions of the game have been delayed to April 25 according to multiple sources in the supply chain familiar with the matter. The standard edition of the game will still release on April 20 ensuring that the midnight launches planned around God of War in India will go on as scheduled.

The reason for the delay of both God of War Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition have to do with them arriving in a shipment separate from the standard edition of the game. Sony India has allegedly been aware of the delay for awhile. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company. It’s an odd when you consider how popular God of War is in India, you'd think Sony would want all versions of its games on the shelves at the same time. A quick check online shows both Limited and Collector’s Editions of the game sold out during pre-orders despite their high price tag of Rs.4,999 and Rs. 9,490 respectively. The God of War standard edition is Rs. 3,999.

God of War's Combat Borrows From Dark Souls and Improves on It

This isn’t the first time Sony India has released games late in the country. Earlier in the year Shadow of the Colossus was delayed due to logistics issues and Horizon Zero Dawn failed to make its date for the same reason. Despite being the biggest console company in India, Sony seems to care little about selling its software on time given its recent track record. And it seems to be a ploy to push digital sales although the company has claimed otherwise in the past.

“There's no company objective from our side to steer in one or another direction [between digital and physical games]. Both options are available to the consumer and then in the end its the consumer choice on what to do,” said Robert Fisser, Vice President and General Manager Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and India at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) in an interview with Gadgets 360 last year.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.